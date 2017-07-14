Donuts, Shoeys, booze – Ricciardo ‘comedy show’ leaves us 'LOL'

Daniel Ricciardo is known for his rapid quips and funny statements but the Australian exceeded himself with an (unintentional) comedy performnace during the British Grand Prix pre-event press conference.It at least provided some light relief from the awkwardness of Lewis Hamilton's grilling over his London Live no show.Here are the highlights from the venerable Honey Badger…If they organised an event such as last night's again in London, would you all go?Yeah.Yeah I would and I would do more donuts, as Daniel did.That was controlled sliding.Is that what you told the council?It's alright… arrest me.Most of the last ones have actually come from the others wanting – not the drivers – but the interviewees if you call them (he means interviewers) - they've been wanting to do it. I honestly didn't plan on doing it in even Baku – I was 'ah, I won't do it.' But DC took my shoes off and then Austria, Martin was like frothing for it. So I feel that there are some really sick bastards around here. I never thought it would continue like this. Even yesterday, people were shouting it. I'm just walking along, minding my business and they're like shouting 'do a shoey.' I don't actually just take my shoe off while I'm walking in the street and drink out of it. I feel like I've dug a hole for myself with this one. On that note, I feel like it's been fun. I want to say it's run its course. We'll see what happens but I heard that the Finns drink, I really heard that. But Valtteri did not carry his flag well last Sunday. I mean shame on him! He needed vodka in it, so Valtteri Bottas – disappointed. And that's it. No more shoeys.Lewis, you've avoided it so far...Absolutely. I still stand firm on... I told you... the juice from the foot is not something that I wish to drink, especially someone else's!It's risky with back-to-backs. It is! We put - all the podium guys could end up in hospital for a week. Yeah.The day before the hearing, the FIA hearing into Sebastian Vettel and his accident with Lewis, the boss of Mercedes, Toto Wolff, went to a birthday party to celebrate the thirtieth of Sebastian Vettel. I was wondering, from all drivers, would you be surprised most relevantly for Lewis, but would you be surprised and see it as maybe an act of loyalty or otherwise for your boss to go to a birthday of a rival with whom you've just had an accident before the hearing?Free alcohol. Doesn't matter how much money you make, you don't turn that down.Unless it's out of your shoe.Yeah, actually, good point.All I can do is laugh at that one. I don't really have an answer for that one to be honest. That's the dumbest question I've had so far.I think Seb is a really nice guy so I would also go to his birthday.Why weren't you invited?I don't know! Maybe he doesn't think that I'm nice.Daniil, were you washing your hair that evening or did you go as well?I was hoping you'd forgotten about me already. I don't have an answer for you. I cannot even imagine.There was an invite for the torpedo. I saw it. Not so cool.Who wants to see the Daniel Ricciardo stand up routine?