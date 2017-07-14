Bottas edges out Hamilton again in British Grand Prix FP2

Valtteri Bottas completed a Silver Arrow sweep of Friday's Formula 1 practice sessions for the British Grand Prix by heading up a Mercedes one-two in FP2.Bottas edged out Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton in the opening practice at Silverstone on Friday morning, and was able to deliver a repeat result in the second session to keep the momentum gained from his victory in Austria last weekend going.Bottas posted a fastest lap time of 1:28.496, giving him an advantage of 0.047 seconds over Hamilton behind.Mercedes may have dominated once again at the front of the field, but its advantage was trimmed between FP1 and FP2 as Ferrari bounced back from a quiet morning.Kimi Raikkonen finished three-tenths of a second behind Bottas in third place, while drivers' championship leader Sebastian Vettel was a further 0.1s behind in P4.Red Bull was unable to match its pace from FP1 as Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo dropped two positions to P5 and P6 respectively.Nico Hulkenberg ran to seventh for Renault ahead of Felipe Massa, who survived a spin at Chapel to take P8 for Williams as the team continued to get to grips with its update package for the FW40 car. Massa will, however, be investigated by the stewards after a close moment with Verstappen at Vale late in the session.Fernando Alonso was able to make it through to the top 10 once again for McLaren in FP2, 1.7 seconds back from Bottas at the head of the field, while Esteban Ocon rounded out the top 10 for Force India.