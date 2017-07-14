Bottas edges out Hamilton again in British Grand Prix FP2

F1 »

F1 British GP: Bottas leads Mercedes 1-2 in second British GP practice

14 July 2017
Mercedes completed a perfect Friday practice run by taking another one-two finish at Silverstone, led once again by Valtteri Bottas.
Valtteri Bottas completed a Silver Arrow sweep of Friday's Formula 1 practice sessions for the British Grand Prix by heading up a Mercedes one-two in FP2.

Bottas edged out Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton in the opening practice at Silverstone on Friday morning, and was able to deliver a repeat result in the second session to keep the momentum gained from his victory in Austria last weekend going.

Bottas posted a fastest lap time of 1:28.496, giving him an advantage of 0.047 seconds over Hamilton behind.

Mercedes may have dominated once again at the front of the field, but its advantage was trimmed between FP1 and FP2 as Ferrari bounced back from a quiet morning.

Kimi Raikkonen finished three-tenths of a second behind Bottas in third place, while drivers' championship leader Sebastian Vettel was a further 0.1s behind in P4.

Red Bull was unable to match its pace from FP1 as Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo dropped two positions to P5 and P6 respectively.

Nico Hulkenberg ran to seventh for Renault ahead of Felipe Massa, who survived a spin at Chapel to take P8 for Williams as the team continued to get to grips with its update package for the FW40 car. Massa will, however, be investigated by the stewards after a close moment with Verstappen at Vale late in the session.

Fernando Alonso was able to make it through to the top 10 once again for McLaren in FP2, 1.7 seconds back from Bottas at the head of the field, while Esteban Ocon rounded out the top 10 for Force India.


14.07.2017 - Free Practice 1, Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
14.07.2017 - Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
14.07.2017 - Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
14.07.2017 - Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Mercedes AMG F1 W08, Billy Monger (GBR) and Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
14.07.2017 - Lance Stroll (CDN) Williams FW40 and Felipe Massa (BRA) Williams FW40
14.07.2017 - Kevin Magnussen (DEN) Haas F1 Team VF-17
14.07.2017 - Max Verstappen (NED) Red Bull Racing RB13
14.07.2017 - Max Verstappen (NED) Red Bull Racing RB13
14.07.2017 - Fernando Alonso (ESP) McLaren MCL32
14.07.2017 - Vijay Mallya (IND), Sahara Force India F1 Team Owner
14.07.2017 - Vijay Mallya (IND), Sahara Force India F1 Team Owner
14.07.2017 - Pascal Wehrlein (GER) Sauber C36
14.07.2017 - Pascal Wehrlein (GER) Sauber C36
14.07.2017 - Press conference, Claire Williams (GBR) Williams Deputy Team Principal.
14.07.2017 - Press conference, Vijay Mallya (IND), Sahara Force India F1 Team Owner
14.07.2017 - Press conference, Christian Horner (GBR), Red Bull Racing, Sporting Director
14.07.2017 - Free Practice 2, Esteban Ocon (FRA) Sahara Force India F1 VJM10
14.07.2017 - Free Practice 2, Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H

