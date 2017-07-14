Sebastian Vettel has given the first version of the 'Shield' cockpit protection device a thumbs down after revealing it produced a 'downwash' on the straight that made him 'dizzy'.The new concept was given its first track outing on the Ferrari in FP1 for the British Grand Prix at Silverstone as the FIA evaluates whether to introduce cockpit protection for the 2018 F1 season.However, having completed just one of the three runs it was expected to run, the feedback from championship leader Vettel suggests there is some way to go before it makes its competition debut, the German complaining it gave distortion and then 'downwashed' on the straight to push his helmet forward.“Obviously we know what it is for, but I tried it this morning I got a little bit dizzy! Forward vision is not very good. I think it's because of the curvature, it got quite a bit of distortion, plus you get quite a bit of downwash down the straight pushing the helmet forward so yeah we had a run planned with it but I didn't like it, so we took it off.Admitting getting out of the car is harder with the Shield in place, Vettel says it more about access becoming habit than it being a long-term hindrance.“For sure it doesn't help. I think that getting in, getting out - obviously getting in doesn't matter - but getting out is probably more about getting used to it so that's not the main thing I think.”The Shield was expected to make another appearance at Monza for a more in-depth test though it remains to be seen whether it will need to go through significant modification in the meantime to convince the FIA it is a concept worth pursuing for 2018.