F1 »

F1 British GP: Setback for the Shield as Vettel gives verdict

14 July 2017
Sebastian Vettel gives his verdict on the Shield... and it isn't a positive one.
Get the FULL British Grand Prix Free Practice Results HERE

Sebastian Vettel has given the first version of the 'Shield' cockpit protection device a thumbs down after revealing it produced a 'downwash' on the straight that made him 'dizzy'.

The new concept was given its first track outing on the Ferrari in FP1 for the British Grand Prix at Silverstone as the FIA evaluates whether to introduce cockpit protection for the 2018 F1 season.

However, having completed just one of the three runs it was expected to run, the feedback from championship leader Vettel suggests there is some way to go before it makes its competition debut, the German complaining it gave distortion and then 'downwashed' on the straight to push his helmet forward.

“Obviously we know what it is for, but I tried it this morning I got a little bit dizzy! Forward vision is not very good. I think it's because of the curvature, it got quite a bit of distortion, plus you get quite a bit of downwash down the straight pushing the helmet forward so yeah we had a run planned with it but I didn't like it, so we took it off.

Admitting getting out of the car is harder with the Shield in place, Vettel says it more about access becoming habit than it being a long-term hindrance.

“For sure it doesn't help. I think that getting in, getting out - obviously getting in doesn't matter - but getting out is probably more about getting used to it so that's not the main thing I think.”

The Shield was expected to make another appearance at Monza for a more in-depth test though it remains to be seen whether it will need to go through significant modification in the meantime to convince the FIA it is a concept worth pursuing for 2018.








HAVE YOUR SAY: What do you make of the Shield?

Leave comments below


Tagged as: FIA , Ferrari , Sebastian Vettel , Silverstone , British Grand Prix , Monza
« Take me back to the F1 Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
14.07.2017 - Free Practice 1, Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H with Shield cockpit cover and Maurizio Arrivabene (ITA) Ferrari Team Principal
14.07.2017 - Free Practice 1, Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H with Shield cockpit cover
14.07.2017 - Free Practice 1, Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H with Shield cockpit cover
14.07.2017 - Free Practice 1, Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H with Shield cockpit cover
14.07.2017 - Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
14.07.2017 - Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
14.07.2017 - Free Practice 2, Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
14.07.2017 - Free Practice 2, Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
14.07.2017 - Free Practice 2, Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
14.07.2017 - Free Practice 2, Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
14.07.2017 - Free Practice 2, Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
14.07.2017 - Free Practice 2, Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
14.07.2017 - Free Practice 2, Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
14.07.2017 - Free Practice 2, Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
14.07.2017 - Free Practice 2, Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
14.07.2017 - Free Practice 2, Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
14.07.2017 - Free Practice 2, Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
14.07.2017 - Free Practice 2, Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H

Join the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.


76rufus

July 14, 2017 5:01 PM

hmmm if only there was another type of racing vehicle that has a clear screen in front of the riders helmet? Maybe even one with two wheels and handlebars that they could look at to see how they deal with the same problem.

Gaz327

July 14, 2017 5:18 PM

  •   Reply
  •   1 agree
  •   1 disagree

Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 