Ricciardo needs more speed to continue podium run

Daniel Ricciardo says Red Bull Racing still 'needs more speed' if he is to have a chance of continuing his stellar run of F1 podiums in the British Grand Prix.The Australian comes into the weekend on a run of five podiums, including a win in Azerbaijan, results that have lifted him to fourth in the overall standings ahead of Ferrari's Kimi Raikkonen.Silverstone, however, represents a fresh challenge for the Red Bull team and Ricciardo, after ending up sixth quickest on the timesheets, feels it will need to make improvements to be a contender.“We need to find a bit more speed to get on the podium. Today was an okay day, we learned a lot but there is certainly some time to find. Especially judging by the car last week, in the high speed we can definitely improve. I am still confident we can fight for the podium, but we need to make a few improvements to make that happen.”One of several drivers to endure leery moments thanks to the combination of blustery winds and high cornering speeds, Ricciardo admits it is occasionally tricky through the Maggots/Becketts complex especially.“We lost a bit, the first sector as well we are losing out, but I nearly spun on the first run on the super softs in Maggots/Becketts. And then the second lap you lose the peak of the tyre, so the one lap pace can certainly be better, but overall balance we can improve. We will close the gap.”