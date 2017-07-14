F1 »

F1 British GP: Red Bull need work, 'not quick enough' at Silverstone - Verstappen

14 July 2017
Max Verstappen calls on Red Bull to dig deep overnight and find more pace after slipping to third-fastest in Silverstone practice.
Red Bull need work, 'not quick enough' at Silverstone - Verstappen
F1 British GP: Red Bull need work, 'not quick enough' at Silverstone - Verstappen
Max Verstappen believes that Red Bull still has work to do after a mixed day of Formula 1 practice at Silverstone that saw it slip behind Mercedes and Ferrari in the afternoon.

Verstappen ran third in FP1 behind the leading Mercedes drivers, but dropped back to fifth in the second session as the Ferrari duo of Sebastian Vettel and Kimi Raikkonen pulled ahead.

Despite finishing just six-tenths of a second off the leading time set by Valtteri Bottas, Verstappen felt Red Bull had work to do overnight if it wanted to cut the gap.

"I think definitely [Mercedes] went a bit quicker and I think we didn't have a great session," Verstappen said.

"But we still need to work definitely. We're not quick enough at the moment.

"I was not really happy in the second practice with the balance of the car, but yeah, I think we are a little bit too slow at the moment. We still need to work."


Tagged as: Ferrari , Sebastian Vettel , Silverstone , Mercedes , Red Bull Racing , Formula 1 , Kimi Raikkonen , Valtteri Bottas , Max Verstappen
« Take me back to the F1 Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
14.07.2017 - Free Practice 1, Max Verstappen (NED) Red Bull Racing RB13
14.07.2017 - Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
14.07.2017 - Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
14.07.2017 - Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Mercedes AMG F1 W08, Billy Monger (GBR) and Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
14.07.2017 - Lance Stroll (CDN) Williams FW40 and Felipe Massa (BRA) Williams FW40
14.07.2017 - Kevin Magnussen (DEN) Haas F1 Team VF-17
14.07.2017 - Max Verstappen (NED) Red Bull Racing RB13
14.07.2017 - Max Verstappen (NED) Red Bull Racing RB13
14.07.2017 - Fernando Alonso (ESP) McLaren MCL32
14.07.2017 - Vijay Mallya (IND), Sahara Force India F1 Team Owner
14.07.2017 - Vijay Mallya (IND), Sahara Force India F1 Team Owner
14.07.2017 - Pascal Wehrlein (GER) Sauber C36
14.07.2017 - Pascal Wehrlein (GER) Sauber C36
14.07.2017 - Press conference, Claire Williams (GBR) Williams Deputy Team Principal.
14.07.2017 - Press conference, Vijay Mallya (IND), Sahara Force India F1 Team Owner
14.07.2017 - Press conference, Christian Horner (GBR), Red Bull Racing, Sporting Director
14.07.2017 - Free Practice 2, Esteban Ocon (FRA) Sahara Force India F1 VJM10
14.07.2017 - Free Practice 2, Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H

Start the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 