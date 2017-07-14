Red Bull need work, 'not quick enough' at Silverstone - Verstappen

Max Verstappen believes that Red Bull still has work to do after a mixed day of Formula 1 practice at Silverstone that saw it slip behind Mercedes and Ferrari in the afternoon.Verstappen ran third in FP1 behind the leading Mercedes drivers, but dropped back to fifth in the second session as the Ferrari duo of Sebastian Vettel and Kimi Raikkonen pulled ahead.Despite finishing just six-tenths of a second off the leading time set by Valtteri Bottas, Verstappen felt Red Bull had work to do overnight if it wanted to cut the gap."I think definitely [Mercedes] went a bit quicker and I think we didn't have a great session," Verstappen said."But we still need to work definitely. We're not quick enough at the moment."I was not really happy in the second practice with the balance of the car, but yeah, I think we are a little bit too slow at the moment. We still need to work."