No further action on Massa, Verstappen near miss

Felipe Massa says he was confused as to why Max Verstappen was pushing him on an out lap after the two almost came together during second free practice for the British Grand Prix.Verstappen was coming up behind Massa through the final corner chicane and feigned a pass before attempting to cut back to the inside round the final right-kink on the home straight, only to have the door shut on him by the Williams driver.Stewards proceeded to investigate the incident though later deemed no further action was needed, with Massa perplexed as to why a driver on his out lap would be attempting such an attempt to pass there.“My engineer told me he was on the out-lap, then I had a lot of traffic in front. That's why I backed off and he was on his out-lap so there's was no reason for him too, and then he just pushed on the exit and tried to pass me.“If he was on his timed lap I would not do that definitely. He was slow on his out-lap and I just changed� I mean hold him because� like everyone is doing on out-lap!�A tough day for the Williams driver after he suffered floor damage with a run across the kerbs at Copse in FP1 and a wild spin in FP2, the Brazilian was nonetheless pleased with the potential of the FW40 around the British venue compared with a disastrous start to the weekend in Austria.�“I did my best lap on the first lap with the tyres without any problem. I even didn't repeat on the second lap because it was slow, so that's definitely positive. The long run feels OK, so everything went in the right direction. Unlike in Austria. Everything was quite normal title.�