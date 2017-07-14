F1 »

F1 British GP: No further action on Massa, Verstappen near miss

14 July 2017
Felipe Massa and Max Verstappen almost come together during second free practice for the Brazilian Grand Prix...
No further action on Massa, Verstappen near miss
F1 British GP: No further action on Massa, Verstappen near miss
Get the FULL British Grand Prix Free Practice Results HERE

Felipe Massa says he was confused as to why Max Verstappen was pushing him on an out lap after the two almost came together during second free practice for the British Grand Prix.

Verstappen was coming up behind Massa through the final corner chicane and feigned a pass before attempting to cut back to the inside round the final right-kink on the home straight, only to have the door shut on him by the Williams driver.

Stewards proceeded to investigate the incident though later deemed no further action was needed, with Massa perplexed as to why a driver on his out lap would be attempting such an attempt to pass there.

“My engineer told me he was on the out-lap, then I had a lot of traffic in front. That's why I backed off and he was on his out-lap so there's was no reason for him too, and then he just pushed on the exit and tried to pass me.

“If he was on his timed lap I would not do that definitely. He was slow on his out-lap and I just changed� I mean hold him because� like everyone is doing on out-lap!�

A tough day for the Williams driver after he suffered floor damage with a run across the kerbs at Copse in FP1 and a wild spin in FP2, the Brazilian was nonetheless pleased with the potential of the FW40 around the British venue compared with a disastrous start to the weekend in Austria.�

“I did my best lap on the first lap with the tyres without any problem. I even didn't repeat on the second lap because it was slow, so that's definitely positive. The long run feels OK, so everything went in the right direction. Unlike in Austria. Everything was quite normal title.�

Tagged as: Williams , British Grand Prix , Felipe Massa , Max Verstappen
« Take me back to the F1 Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
14.07.2017 - Free Practice 2, Felipe Massa (BRA) Williams FW40 and Max Verstappen (NED) Red Bull Racing RB13
14.07.2017 - Free Practice 2, Felipe Massa (BRA) Williams FW40
14.07.2017 - Free Practice 1, Felipe Massa (BRA) Williams FW40 and Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
14.07.2017 - Lance Stroll (CDN) Williams FW40 and Felipe Massa (BRA) Williams FW40
14.07.2017 - Max Verstappen (NED) Red Bull Racing RB13
14.07.2017 - Max Verstappen (NED) Red Bull Racing RB13
14.07.2017 - Press conference, Claire Williams (GBR) Williams Deputy Team Principal.
14.07.2017 - Free Practice 2, Lance Stroll (CDN) Williams FW40
14.07.2017 - Free Practice 2, Max Verstappen (NED) Red Bull Racing RB13
14.07.2017 - Free Practice 2, Max Verstappen (NED) Red Bull Racing RB13
14.07.2017 - Free Practice 2, Felipe Massa (BRA) Williams FW40
14.07.2017 - Free Practice 2, Lance Stroll (CDN) Williams FW40
14.07.2017 - Press conference, Christian Horner (GBR), Red Bull Racing, Sporting Director, Claire Williams (GBR) Williams Deputy Team Principal. and Vijay Mallya (IND), Sahara Force India F1 Team Owner
14.07.2017 - Free Practice 2, Max Verstappen (NED) Red Bull Racing RB13
14.07.2017 - Free Practice 2, Felipe Massa (BRA) Williams FW40
14.07.2017 - Free Practice 2, Lance Stroll (CDN) Williams FW40
14.07.2017 - Free Practice 2, Felipe Massa (BRA) Williams FW40
14.07.2017 - Free Practice 2, Lance Stroll (CDN) Williams FW40

Start the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 