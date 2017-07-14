F1 »

F1 British GP: Bottas 'impressed' by speed of 2017 cars at Silverstone

14 July 2017
Fastest man on Friday, Valtteri Bottas was impressed by how the new-style 2017 F1 cars felt around Silverstone, one of the fastest tracks on the calendar.
Valtteri Bottas felt impressed by how the new-style 2017 Formula 1 cars felt around Silverstone, one of the fastest tracks on the calendar, after topping both sessions for Mercedes.

Bottas doubled up through Friday practice, heading up a Mercedes one-two in both sessions after edging out team-mate Lewis Hamilton.

Bottas has scored more points in the last four races than any other driver, picking up more momentum with his victory in Austria on Sunday that was carried through to Friday practice at Silverstone.

"I think today we started the weekend well. Since the first practice the balance of the car was not too far away, but there's definitely more work to do to get the car more driveable, to be able to trust it more in the high speed corners," Bottas said.

"But, overall, I think it was a good start of the weekend; we just need to, again, work as normal, try to make improvements for tomorrow."

A number of drivers have already given positive feedback about the high-speed nature of the new cars at Silverstone, allowing them to already lap below last year's pole time and take a number of corners flat which they could not before.

"I'm definitely impressed by the new cars on this track, in the high-speed corners they are so much quicker than before," Bottas said.

"I'm definitely enjoying it and I had a lot of fun, so I'm looking forward to tomorrow. You definitely feel more the G forces, it affects your body more, it's quite a big step from last year but I believe I'm well prepared for that. "


