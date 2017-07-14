GPDA ‘backs off’ from Shield cockpit protection debate

Romain Grosjean has revealed the Grand Prix Drivers' Association has 'backed off' from debating the prospect of a cockpit protection device, though his own personal opposition to the Shield or Halo remains.The Haas F1 driver was promoted to director of the GPDA in the wake of Jenson Button's F1 exit, putting him in direct opposition with fellow director Sebastian Vettel and President Alex Wurz over the prospect of a Halo or Shield device being introduced.As the Shield got its maiden track outing today on the Ferrari of Vettel, Grosjean says his opinion remains unchanged, going as far to say the Halo trialled last year made him 'sick' and its effective successor is no more palatable.However, in the context of the GPDA, he says it is removing itself from discussions, preferring to delegate the decisions to the FIA because drivers cannot come to a consensus over an issue as important as safety.“We have actually stopped discussing about it because it is a safety related item and we are always pushing for safety and we don't want to go any more than that.“It is not up to us to make the decision, the drivers are very divided on that opinion. I think we have backed off on that subject.“We don't make the rules, but the GPDA is here to ensure the racing goes well, the safety is increasing and the fans are having a good time. Against that subject we are up for better safety, but it is not up to us to come up with the solution.”Grosjean says he remains as vehemently against the Shield as he was against the Halo.“I have made myself clear since the beginning – we don't need anything. I am against every Halo or Shield or whatever, it is not F1.“The test was not very conclusive today. I tried the Halo last year, I hated it, it made me sick so we haven't yet found a good solution.”