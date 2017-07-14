F1 »

F1 British GP: GPDA ‘backs off’ from Shield cockpit protection debate

14 July 2017
Grand Prix Drivers' Association Director Romain Grosjean says the group will no longer debate the prospect of a Shield device being introduced.
GPDA ‘backs off’ from Shield cockpit protection debate
F1 British GP: GPDA ‘backs off’ from Shield cockpit protection debate
Get the FULL British Grand Prix Free Practice Results HERE

Romain Grosjean has revealed the Grand Prix Drivers' Association has 'backed off' from debating the prospect of a cockpit protection device, though his own personal opposition to the Shield or Halo remains.

The Haas F1 driver was promoted to director of the GPDA in the wake of Jenson Button's F1 exit, putting him in direct opposition with fellow director Sebastian Vettel and President Alex Wurz over the prospect of a Halo or Shield device being introduced.

As the Shield got its maiden track outing today on the Ferrari of Vettel, Grosjean says his opinion remains unchanged, going as far to say the Halo trialled last year made him 'sick' and its effective successor is no more palatable.

However, in the context of the GPDA, he says it is removing itself from discussions, preferring to delegate the decisions to the FIA because drivers cannot come to a consensus over an issue as important as safety.

“We have actually stopped discussing about it because it is a safety related item and we are always pushing for safety and we don't want to go any more than that.

“It is not up to us to make the decision, the drivers are very divided on that opinion. I think we have backed off on that subject.

“We don't make the rules, but the GPDA is here to ensure the racing goes well, the safety is increasing and the fans are having a good time. Against that subject we are up for better safety, but it is not up to us to come up with the solution.”

Grosjean says he remains as vehemently against the Shield as he was against the Halo.

“I have made myself clear since the beginning – we don't need anything. I am against every Halo or Shield or whatever, it is not F1.

“The test was not very conclusive today. I tried the Halo last year, I hated it, it made me sick so we haven't yet found a good solution.”


Tagged as: FIA , Ferrari , Sebastian Vettel , Jenson Button , British Grand Prix , Romain Grosjean , Haas
« Take me back to the F1 Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
13.07.2017 - Press conference, Romain Grosjean (FRA) Haas F1 Team VF-17
08.07.2017- Free practice 3, Romain Grosjean (FRA) Haas F1 Team VF-17
14.07.2017 - Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
14.07.2017 - Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
14.07.2017 - Kevin Magnussen (DEN) Haas F1 Team VF-17
14.07.2017 - Free Practice 2, Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
14.07.2017 - Free Practice 2, Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
14.07.2017 - Free Practice 2, Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
14.07.2017 - Free Practice 2, Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
14.07.2017 - Free Practice 2, Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
14.07.2017 - Free Practice 2, Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
14.07.2017 - Free Practice 2, Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
14.07.2017 - Free Practice 2, Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
14.07.2017 - Free Practice 2, Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
14.07.2017 - Free Practice 2, Kevin Magnussen (DEN) Haas F1 Team VF-17
14.07.2017 - Free Practice 2, Romain Grosjean (FRA) Haas F1 Team VF-17
14.07.2017 - Free Practice 2, Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
14.07.2017 - Free Practice 2, Romain Grosjean (FRA) Haas F1 Team VF-17

Start the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 