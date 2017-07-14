F1 »

F1 British GP: Alonso predicts Q3 contention despite looming penalties

14 July 2017
Fernando Alonso steels himself for grid penalties but is otherwise positive about the McLaren-Honda's pace during British Grand Prix free practice.
F1 British GP: Alonso predicts Q3 contention despite looming penalties
Fernando Alonso says McLaren-Honda can aim for the final phase of qualifying for the British Grand Prix with its upgraded engine, though he will have to start further back due to looming penalties.

The Spaniard held down a top ten position in both FP1 and FP2 around Silverstone, ending the day with ninth on the timesheets amongst Williams and Force India.

Indeed, Alonso – using the Spec 3 version of the Honda engine - believes McLaren can get as high as eighth in qualifying in terms of raw pace even though he is due to drop back because of grid penalties.

An update from Honda has since revealed he will definitely start at the back of the field though the full extent of the penalties is yet to be communicated.

“I'm happy with the way things went today, with the tests we did, even if the lap times you do on Friday are never too significant, so we'll have to wait for tomorrow,” he said.

“We managed to keep the same sort of performance of the last five or six races, always between 8th and 12th place, and I don't think it will be much different tomorrow. When we all take the most out of our engines we lose a little bit to the others, so let's see where we end up, but what really counts is Sunday.

“The runs we did today gave us the data we needed, so hopefully they will help us have a better pace in the race. We need to keep understanding the car, we did a few tests today with different options that we need to look at now, and chose the best ones for tomorrow, mostly focusing on the race pace, because we will start from the back. I think it was a positive day and I'm happy.”

