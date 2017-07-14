Hamilton not changing title mentality despite Bottas' form

Lewis Hamilton says that Valtteri Bottas' recent run of form has done nothing to change his approach to the Formula 1 title fight, having always considered the Finn to be in contention for the crown.Bottas has scored more points than any other driver over the last four races, and moved to within 15 points of Hamilton in the standings with victory in Austria last weekend.After moving into the title fight currently headed up by Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel, Bottas has plenty of momentum behind him, but Hamilton is not changing his approach."The mindset is the same. I have included him in the title fight mentally from the get go," Hamilton said."I think it would have been wrong for anyone to not done so. He's been doing fantastically well and he's had a DNF and is only 15 points behind so he's been very consistent."Baku was an unbelievable race, because obviously he had damage at the beginning, was a lap down, then safety cars and ended up second."So I think we are going to have a close battle till the end."Mercedes enjoyed a strong Friday practice ahead of this weekend's British Grand Prix, taking a one-two finish in both sessions with Hamilton running P2 behind Bottas each time."It was a very good Friday. As a team we started on the right foot," Hamilton said."The car feels strong today and I am happy with the balance already that we had. I had a good lap at one point but there was yellow flag and went a bit wide."