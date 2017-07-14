F1 »

14 July 2017
Following his second, more intensive F1 test with Renault, Robert Kubica appears to be getting closer to a return to racing.
F1 British GP: No 'obvious road blocks' stopping Kubica racing again - Renault
Robert Kubica appears to be closing in on a Formula 1 comeback after Renault chief Cyril Abiteboul confirmed there were no "obvious roadblocks" preventing the Pole from a racing return.

Kubica raced in F1 between 2006 and 2010 before suffering severe injuries to his right arm and hand in a rally accident that appeared to end his single-seater career.

After a number of years rallying and a return to circuit racing last year in the Renault Sport Trophy, Kubica returned to single-seater testing earlier this year, completing running in Formula E and GP3 cars.

Kubica upped his programme to take part in a private test for Renault in a 2012 car last month, with his performance warranting a more intensive outing earlier this week to fully assess his capabilities.

"We sort-of walked more towards what could look like a plan in order to assess, to give both him and us the opportunity to assess a little bit more his limitation and his abilities," Abiteboul explained.

"What I can tell you is that he is still quick, he is still very consistent and, more importantly, he still has this energy, this drive, this sort of enthusiasm that he has always had, he always carried to him and to the team.

"[It's] really too early to talk about next steps. I don't want to add to the speculation."

When asked if Kubica is capable of racing an F1 car, Abiteboul said: "We've not seen any obvious road blocks.

"Having said that, you know, again testing in this circumstance and testing in a more modern car is something completely different. So, you know, again, this situation is complex.

"We are not doing that for PR purposes, even though we see that it is creating a lot of media expectation and focus. It's not what we're doing. We care so much more for Robert than this."


