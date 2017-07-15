F1 »

F1 British GP: Hamilton pips Vettel in drizzly Silverstone FP3

15 July 2017
Lewis Hamilton edges out Sebastian Vettel and Valtteri Bottas in FP3 at Silverstone as drizzle hits the circuit late in the session.
Lewis Hamilton offered a ray of sunshine to the home Formula 1 fans who braved late drizzle in final practice for the British Grand Prix on Saturday, hitting the top of the timesheets ahead of Sebastian Vettel and Valtteri Bottas.

Rain through the second half of the session forced the front-runners to complete their qualifying simulations early, with Hamilton setting the headline pace for Mercedes.

A lap of 1:28.063 gave Hamilton P1 by just 0.032 seconds from Ferrari driver and championship rival Vettel, while Bottas was just 0.042s further back in the second Mercedes W08.

The result saw Mercedes complete a practice hat-trick, but Vettel's time was a first display of true pace from Ferrari at Silverstone after a quiet Friday.

In the second Ferrari, Kimi Raikkonen finished fourth-fastest, six-tenths of a second off Hamilton's time, completing the regular lock-out from the two leading teams at the front.

Nico Hulkenberg wound up as the best of the rest for Renault in P5, 1.4 seconds down on Hamilton, while Daniel Ricciardo led Red Bull's charge in sixth place.

Romain Grosjean was seventh for Haas ahead of Max Verstappen in the second Red Bull, who was one of the few drivers to try and improve his time in the light rain, only to spin. Ricciardo also had a moment in the rain late on, turning his car around on the main straight.

Felipe Massa ended up ninth overall for Williams, while McLaren continued to make progress with its 'Spec 3' power unit with Stoffel Vandoorne and Fernando Alonso taking P10 and P11.


Tagged as: Ferrari , Williams , Mclaren , Sebastian Vettel , Lewis Hamilton , Silverstone , British Grand Prix , Mercedes , Romain Grosjean , Red Bull Racing , Formula 1 , Renault , Fernando Alonso , Felipe Massa , Kimi Raikkonen
