Home hero Hamilton sees off rivals with stunning British GP pole

15 July 2017
Lewis Hamilton swept to pole position for the British Grand Prix in style with a stunning final lap in Q3.
Home favourite Lewis Hamilton swept to pole position for the British Grand Prix in style with a stunning final lap in Formula 1 qualifying at Silverstone on Saturday, finishing half a second clear of the field.

Through a qualifying session affected by early rain that made the track difficult to tame, Hamilton was able to turn in a best lap of 1:26.600 in the dying stages of Q3, pulling him half a second clear of the field.

Ferrari was unable to put up a fight to Hamilton at the front as Kimi Raikkonen and Sebastian Vettel finished over half a second shy in P2 and P3 respectively, nosing ahead of Valtteri Bottas in the second Mercedes.

Bottas qualified fourth, but will drop to ninth place after a grid penalty for a gearbox change earlier this weekend.

