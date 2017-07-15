Hamilton pole under threat by investigation?

F1 »

15 July 2017
Could Lewis Hamilton's British Grand Prix pole position be shortlived?
Lewis Hamilton could potentially lose his British Grand Prix pole position after he was put under investigation for blocking Romain Grosjean in qualifying.

The Briton was touring near the racing line when Haas' Grosjean caught him during Q3, the Frenchman remonstrating over the radio and expressing his frustration.

It became apparent that the stewards would investigate the incident, with punishments that could go as far as a grid penalty.

Hamilton went on to score pole with a 1m 26.600secs lap, half a second quicker than second place Kimi Raikkonen.

I was coming around to start my lap, Valtteri was up ahead and behind me there was a Force India then he came into the pits so no-one was behind me.

"Literally as I was about to get on the gas I looked in the mirror and there was a car coming. If I got in the way I apologise and I had no indication from the team that there was anyone coming.

"I think I just got away without blocking but I need to look at the replay. I didn't think he was that close when I pulled away. I will have a look."




