F1 British GP: Hamilton hails 'fantastic' Silverstone pole lap, surprised by gap

15 July 2017
Lewis Hamilton felt surprised by the gap to the rest of the field during Formula 1 qualifying for the British Grand Prix after a stunning Q3 lap delivered his fifth home pole position.

Hamilton rocketed to a final lap of 1:26.600 in the closing stages of qualifying to bag pole position, finishing half a second clear of Ferrari's Kimi Raikkonen.

Hamilton was beaming after his qualifying effort, having drawn to within one pole of all-time record holder Michael Schumacher in a session hit by rain early on, leaving the track greasy for much of the session.

"We've worked very hard, the engineers did a fantastic job. Of course it was tricky," Hamilton said.

"Qualifying was always going to be overcast with a bit of rain, but as I said on the grid, those are the conditions I grew up in, so I felt very much at home.

"The final lap felt fantastic. Of course I didn't expect to get a gap like that, but that's always the target. It definitely felt great and I'm very proud."

The result proved to be a popular one for the droves of Hamilton fans who came to Silverstone, and the three-time world champion was quick to pay tribute to his supporters.

"I want to say a big thank you to all the fans that turned out," Hamilton said. "Every year it's amazing to see how just many people are here from the Thursday onwards, seeing the campsites and everything. I know they're waiting for the majority of us.

"Every time I come through the corners, I can see them out the corner of my eye. It really means the world to me, and I can really feel it and it absolutely inspired me to get laps like that.

"It's my home race, I love this track as well. The track just feels incredible."


