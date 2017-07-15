Hamilton cleared over Grosjean block, keeps Silverstone pole

Lewis Hamilton has avoided punishment for a possible block on Romain Grosjean during British Grand Prix qualifying at Silverstone on Saturday, with the FIA stewards taking no action.Hamilton charged to his fifth British Grand Prix pole and the 67th of his F1 career in stunning fashion, producing a late lap that was over half a second faster than any other driver.The result was put in jeopardy when race control confirmed that the FIA stewards would be investigating a possible block by Hamilton on Grosjean, the latter venting his frustration over team radio."I was coming around to start my lap, Valtteri was up ahead and behind me there was a Force India then he came into the pits so no-one was behind me," Hamilton explained."Literally as I was about to get on the gas I looked in the mirror and there was a car coming. If I got in the way I apologise and I had no indication from the team that there was anyone coming."I think I just got away without blocking but I need to look at the replay. I didn't think he was that close when I pulled away. I will have a look."The stewards confirmed within an hour of the session finishing that Hamilton would not face any action, ensuring he keeps pole for Sunday's race.