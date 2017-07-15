F1 »

F1 British GP: Hamilton cleared over Grosjean block, keeps Silverstone pole

15 July 2017
Lewis Hamilton has avoided punishment for a possible block on Romain Grosjean during British Grand Prix qualifying at Silverstone on Saturday.
Hamilton cleared over Grosjean block, keeps Silverstone pole
F1 British GP: Hamilton cleared over Grosjean block, keeps Silverstone pole
Lewis Hamilton has avoided punishment for a possible block on Romain Grosjean during British Grand Prix qualifying at Silverstone on Saturday, with the FIA stewards taking no action.

Hamilton charged to his fifth British Grand Prix pole and the 67th of his F1 career in stunning fashion, producing a late lap that was over half a second faster than any other driver.

The result was put in jeopardy when race control confirmed that the FIA stewards would be investigating a possible block by Hamilton on Grosjean, the latter venting his frustration over team radio.

"I was coming around to start my lap, Valtteri was up ahead and behind me there was a Force India then he came into the pits so no-one was behind me," Hamilton explained.

"Literally as I was about to get on the gas I looked in the mirror and there was a car coming. If I got in the way I apologise and I had no indication from the team that there was anyone coming.

"I think I just got away without blocking but I need to look at the replay. I didn't think he was that close when I pulled away. I will have a look."

The stewards confirmed within an hour of the session finishing that Hamilton would not face any action, ensuring he keeps pole for Sunday's race.


Tagged as: FIA , Lewis Hamilton , Silverstone , British Grand Prix , Romain Grosjean , Force India F1 , Hamilton investigation
« Take me back to the F1 Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
14.07.2017 - Free Practice 1, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
15.07.2017 - Free Practice 3, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
15.07.2017 - Free Practice 3, Stoffel Vandoorne (BEL) McLaren MCL32 and Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
15.07.2017 - Free Practice 3, Sergio Perez (MEX) Sahara Force India F1 VJM010
15.07.2017 - Free Practice 3, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
15.07.2017 - Free Practice 3, Sergio Perez (MEX) Sahara Force India F1 VJM010
15.07.2017 - Free Practice 3, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
15.07.2017 - Free Practice 3, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
15.07.2017 - Free Practice 3, Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H and Esteban Ocon (FRA) Sahara Force India F1 VJM10
15.07.2017 - Free Practice 3, Sergio Perez (MEX) Sahara Force India F1 VJM010
15.07.2017 - Free Practice 3, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
15.07.2017 - Free Practice 3, Esteban Ocon (FRA) Sahara Force India F1 VJM10
15.07.2017 - Free Practice 3, Esteban Ocon (FRA) Sahara Force India F1 VJM10
15.07.2017 - Free Practice 3, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
15.07.2017 - Free Practice 3, Romain Grosjean (FRA) Haas F1 Team VF-17
15.07.2017 - Free Practice 3, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
15.07.2017 - Free Practice 3, Esteban Ocon (FRA) Sahara Force India F1 VJM10
15.07.2017 - Free Practice 3, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08

Start the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 