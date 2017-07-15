F1 »

F1 British GP: Ferrari car the best it has been all weekend - Raikkonen

15 July 2017
After charging to a front-row start at Silverstone, Kimi Raikkonen is happy with how the Ferrari F1 car is working after a slow run in practice.
Raikkonen turns it around with front row flier
Kimi Raikkonen was pleased with his run to second place in Formula 1 qualifying for the British Grand Prix on Saturday, feeling the Ferrari SF70H car was "the best it has been this weekend".

Raikkonen arrived at Silverstone under pressure after Ferrari CEO and chairman Sergio Marchionne called on him to show more commitment, having made a rocky start to the season and scored less than half the points of team-mate Sebastian Vettel.

Raikkonen impressed in qualifying to take second place, qualifying ahead of Vettel and finishing half a second shy of pole-sitter Lewis Hamilton.

The Finn was pleased with his display given the greasy track conditions after early rain in Q1, as well as taking heart from the progress Ferrari has made with its car over the weekend.

"It felt OK. Conditions were not easy, changing a lot, but the car we had was the best it has been this weekend," Raikkonen said.

"Not quite fast enough for first place. We try to make a good race and catch up in the points."

Raikkonen hopes that Ferrari's added strength in race trim compared to Mercedes will give him and Vettel the chance to battle with Hamilton at the front on Sunday as he chases his second podium of the year.

"From what we've seen in the past, it's a different story in qualifying and the race for them," Raikkonen said.

"For us there's not so much of a difference, so let's see tomorrow. It's always the same story, but we can run the same settings in the race."


