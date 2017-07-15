Verstappen downbeat over ‘lonely’ Silverstone weekend

Max Verstappen described his run to fifth in qualifying for the British Grand Prix as 'pretty lonely' as Red Bull failed in its bid to take the fight to Mercedes and Ferrari at Silverstone.The Red Bull Racing driver had hoped to get in amongst the front runners this weekend around a more aero-dependent circuit expected to better suit the RB13 but ended up 1.5secs off Lewis Hamilton's pole position lap.Though still enough for fifth in the absence of Daniel Ricciardo, who hit problems early on in qualifying, Verstappen wasn't so impressed with the performance.This will become fourth when Valtteri Bottas' grid penalty is applied.“It was pretty lonely to be honest. The whole weekend it was not fantastic in terms of balance as well and of course in qualifying they [rivals] turn up their engines so it will always be difficult to beat them or be close. It has definitely not been a great weekend so farAdmitting he expected to be more competitive this weekend compared with last weekend in Austria, Verstappen nonetheless heads into the race seeking only his third finish in eight events.“I think [the balance problems are] track specific because we didn't have it that much in the previous weekends. It still has a few long straights, I expected a little bit more from it but I didn't expect to beat them to be honest“This weekend it didn't really work out. I think the last three weekends we kept on improving so we need to understand why it has been a bit more difficult.”