More Ricciardo issues set to prompt change of Red Bull tact

Daniel Ricciardo has suggested Red Bull Racing could take the opportunity to make a series of component changes on his RB13 to help him escape future penalties following more reliability dramas in qualifying for the British Grand Prix.The Australian came into the session already facing a five place grid penalty following an overnight gearbox change but Red Bull's ongoing reliability issues struck again when his RB13 suffered a suspected turbo problem.Forcing him to a halt in the drizzly Q1, Ricciardo would eventually slip to the back of the timesheets and into a provisional 19th on the grid in light of multiple grid penalties for Fernando Alonso.However, Red Bull could now take advantage of the problems to conduct a series of changes and get them into 'the pool' available to it to avoid future problems.“It is something we will look at because we already start at the back, whether it is 19th or 20th, I can give Fernando a position if he wants it [laughs. Maybe we will try and see if we can make the most of this penalty and fit on some new parts. We will see what happens but I know that the guys will assess everything now.”Though disappointed to be starting so far back, Ricciardo nonetheless says he didn't think the performance of the car was as strong as expected.“In the dry I thought we'd have been a bit quicker this weekend, so the dry myself and Max would have been on the third row, but in the inters condition, in the end Q3 was not inters, but in those conditions we were pretty strong out of the box we were quick.“Towards the end of the session I saw that Max was on the top for a bit. So of sure in those conditions part of me is kind of glad it was not like that in Q3 otherwise I'd have felt a real missed opportunity.”