Vettel sets sights on spoiling Hamilton’s Silverstone party

Sebastian Vettel says he has his sights set firmly on victory in the British Grand Prix to both spoil Lewis Hamilton's party in front of his home fans and extend his lead in the 2017 F1 standings.The German will start his rival's home event from the second row in third place after he was out-qualified by his pole winning rival Hamilton and his Ferrari team-mate Kimi Raikkonen.Though audibly upset at his team for placing him where they did on the track for his final run, he is nonetheless satisified about his chances in the race where the SF70H has recently been a better match for the Mercedes W08.“Obviously, the target is to put him under pressure but, yeah, they've certainly been competitive all weekend. Nevertheless, I think it's been a positive day for us. We improved the car. In quali the car was great. Last run, yeah, I was a bit compromised, the first sector especially, because the tyres were not where they should have been.“Maybe I should have seen that better on the out-lap but I was a bit in traffic and we were, I think, a bunch of three or four cars. Not ideal but anyways, I think it's a decent result. As I said, the most important is that the car is good. We improved it for today and also tomorrow should be better.�Vettel comes into the race with a 20 point advantage over Hamilton in the overall standings having out-scored him in three of the last four races.