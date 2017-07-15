Bottas: The difference to Hamilton should not be that big

Valtteri Bottas admits he is somewhat at a loss to explain why he could only turn in the fourth fastest time in qualifying for the British Grand Prix, a result that compounds his pre-existing grid penalty for a gearbox change.Fastest in FP1 and FP2, Bottas came into the session looking to secure a pole position that would soften the blow of the five-place grid penalty he faced.However, he couldn't get the most from the super-soft tyres when it mattered, the Finn ending up fourth behind Lewis Hamilton, Kimi Raikkonen and Sebastian Vettel, dropping him to ninth on the grid.Though he accepts Hamilton's 1m 26.600s lap was impressive, Bottas says it is hard to believe he is now seven tenths lower than his Mercedes team-mate.“Of course I'm disappointed, because I was in good form yesterday, we definitively had the fastest car today and I was targeting nothing less that fighting for pole position. I'm disappointed at being fourth and, of course, with the unfortunate gearbox penalty I'll have to start 9th.“That's far from ideal and the gap to the front was way, way too big. For sure Lewis was really on it, he had a great lap, but I know myself for a fact and the difference should have never been that big.“We did have a bit of a difference on the approach to the out laps, so I really think he managed to get the tyres to work, in these cooler conditions, better than me. My main problem in qualifying was just overall grip, not the balance of the car, I just couldn't feel the grip, it was very easy to make slides and stuff like that.Accepting he occasionally lacks when it comes to tyre management ahead of a flier, Bottas suggests completing Q2 on the soft tyres – which he will use at the start of the race – put him at a disadvantage.“I still need to understand more why there was such a big difference with the grip and the lap time, but for sure one thing that didn't help me was that I did two runs with Soft tyres in Q2, while Lewis did those two runs with the Super Softs, so he kind of learned how that tyre was behaving in those conditions and maybe could extract more for that reasons.“I thought the gap between the Soft and the Super Soft, in these conditions, off the rain, was bigger than what we had seen yesterday, which was a bit surprising for me. So that's it but, for sure, well done to Lewis who will be starting from pole tomorrow. That's good but as we've seen many times in the past is the Sunday that counts.”