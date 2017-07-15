F1 »

F1 British GP: Bottas: The difference to Hamilton should not be that big

15 July 2017
Valtteri Bottas is left at a loss to explain the seven tenths gap between himself and Lewis Hamilton, saying the gap 'shouldn't be that big'
Bottas: The difference to Hamilton should not be that big
F1 British GP: Bottas: The difference to Hamilton should not be that big
Click here for full British Grand Prix Qualifying Results from Silverstone

Valtteri Bottas admits he is somewhat at a loss to explain why he could only turn in the fourth fastest time in qualifying for the British Grand Prix, a result that compounds his pre-existing grid penalty for a gearbox change.

Fastest in FP1 and FP2, Bottas came into the session looking to secure a pole position that would soften the blow of the five-place grid penalty he faced.

However, he couldn't get the most from the super-soft tyres when it mattered, the Finn ending up fourth behind Lewis Hamilton, Kimi Raikkonen and Sebastian Vettel, dropping him to ninth on the grid.

Though he accepts Hamilton's 1m 26.600s lap was impressive, Bottas says it is hard to believe he is now seven tenths lower than his Mercedes team-mate.

“Of course I'm disappointed, because I was in good form yesterday, we definitively had the fastest car today and I was targeting nothing less that fighting for pole position. I'm disappointed at being fourth and, of course, with the unfortunate gearbox penalty I'll have to start 9th.

“That's far from ideal and the gap to the front was way, way too big. For sure Lewis was really on it, he had a great lap, but I know myself for a fact and the difference should have never been that big.

“We did have a bit of a difference on the approach to the out laps, so I really think he managed to get the tyres to work, in these cooler conditions, better than me. My main problem in qualifying was just overall grip, not the balance of the car, I just couldn't feel the grip, it was very easy to make slides and stuff like that.

Accepting he occasionally lacks when it comes to tyre management ahead of a flier, Bottas suggests completing Q2 on the soft tyres – which he will use at the start of the race – put him at a disadvantage.

“I still need to understand more why there was such a big difference with the grip and the lap time, but for sure one thing that didn't help me was that I did two runs with Soft tyres in Q2, while Lewis did those two runs with the Super Softs, so he kind of learned how that tyre was behaving in those conditions and maybe could extract more for that reasons.

“I thought the gap between the Soft and the Super Soft, in these conditions, off the rain, was bigger than what we had seen yesterday, which was a bit surprising for me. So that's it but, for sure, well done to Lewis who will be starting from pole tomorrow. That's good but as we've seen many times in the past is the Sunday that counts.”

Tagged as: Sebastian Vettel , Lewis Hamilton , Silverstone , British Grand Prix , Mercedes , Kimi Raikkonen , Valtteri Bottas
« Take me back to the F1 Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
15.07.2017 - Free Practice 3, Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
15.07.2017 - Qualifying, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08 pole position
15.07.2017 - Qualifying, Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
15.07.2017 - Qualifying, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08 pole position with his brother Nicolas Hamilton
15.07.2017 - Qualifying, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08 pole position with his brother Nicolas Hamilton
15.07.2017 - Qualifying, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08 pole position
15.07.2017 - Qualifying, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08 pole position
15.07.2017 - Qualifying, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08 pole position
15.07.2017 - Qualifying, Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H, Jenson Button (GBR) and Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
15.07.2017 - Qualifying, Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H and Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
15.07.2017 - Qualifying, Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H and Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
15.07.2017 - Qualifying, Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H and Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
15.07.2017 - Qualifying, 3rd place Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
15.07.2017 - Qualifying, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08 pole position
15.07.2017 - Qualifying, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08 pole position
15.07.2017 - Qualifying, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08 pole position
15.07.2017 - Qualifying, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08 pole position
15.07.2017 - Qualifying, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08 pole position

Start the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 