‘Grosjean should be happy he’s driving in F1’

Toto Wolff has offered a blunt retort to Romain Grosjean's assertion Lewis Hamilton should have been penalised for blocking during qualifying for the British Grand Prix, saying he should be 'happy to be driving in F1'The Haas driver hit out at Hamilton forat Silverstone before criticising the FIA when it opted to takeHowever, Grosjean's words did not impress Hamilton's Mercedes team boss Wolff saying he should consider his own 'track record' before criticising others.“There are some that moan all the time and just continue moaning. I don't even want to comment if Romain Grosjean comes out and starts asking for penalties for other drivers, you'd rather look at his track record. He should be happy he's driving in Formula One.”Wolff appears to be referencing a spate of on-track incidents involving the Frenchman during his early years in F1, culminating in him triggering a multi-car pile-up in the 2012 Belgian Grand Prix that led to a one-race ban.Even so, Grosjean has since gone on to become a prominent member of the Grand Prix Drivers' Association, serving as director under Alex Wurz.