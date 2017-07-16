F1 »

F1 British GP: ‘Good feeling’ as Vandoorne finally gets better of Alonso

16 July 2017
Stoffel Vandoorne sets his sights firmly on his first points of the 2017 F1 season as he out-performs Fernando Alonso en route to eighth.
F1 British GP: ‘Good feeling’ as Vandoorne finally gets better of Alonso
Stoffel Vandoorne says it is 'always a good feeling' to out-qualify a driver like Fernando Alonso as he enjoyed his strongest qualifying performance of the season en route to eighth on the grid for the British Grand Prix.

The Belgian has been under pressure to prove a closer match to McLaren team-mate Alonso in a year otherwise beset by ongoing performance and reliability issues but had the edge over the two-time world champion at Silverstone.

The first time this season he has out-performed Alonso on a Saturday, Vandoorne would take his form all the way to Q3 where he'd set the ninth fastest time. This becomes eighth on the grid owing to Valtteri Bottas' penalty.

Still seeking his first points of the season, Vandoorne feels the positive result is the outcome of him concentrating hard on bringing his performances up to a higher standard.

“It's always a good feeling,” he said when asked about out-pacing Alonso. “The start of the season had been a bit difficult, I've put in a lot of effort with the team and the results have clearly shown that we've got very, very close together.

“In Austria we were a match for each other. Here again, at the start of the weekend. It's nice to have made that extra little step in qualifying.

“We are starting in a points position. We need a good start and this is very important, like it's always been this year. We need to put ourselves in a good position, and then the race pace I think on Friday looked promising, so hopefully we can carry that forward in the race.”

