F1 British GP: Vettel ‘caught by surprise’ as tyres fail on penultimate lap

16 July 2017
Sebastian Vettel sees his healthy F1 lead slashed by Lewis Hamilton as tyre failures in the final laps compound a tough day for the Ferrari man.
Sebastian Vettel was refusing to be too disheartened by the outcome of his dramatic conclusion to the British Grand Prix after losing crucial points to F1 title rival Lewis Hamilton when he suffered a late tyre failure.

Both Vettel and Kimi Raikkonen saw their left-front tyres delaminate in the final laps of the Silverstone race, dropping the German from fourth to seventh on the final lap as he was forced to pit.

Resulting in Vettel's F1 lead to be slashed from 20 points to just 1 point, the Ferrari man was somewhat alarmed to see his team-mate fall foul as well despite his tyres being much younger.

“Hindsight is great it's easy but at the time [the tyre] felt OK. Kimi I think had a similar issue, and his tyres were at least five, six laps fresher so I think it caught us both by surprise.

Reflecting on a tough race as he diced with Max Verstappen early on and was passed by Valtteri Bottas to drop him off the podium, Vettel was frustrated by 'small things here and there'

“I think it could've been a little bit better for sure. Disaster, I don't think so. I think we had a good car, especially in the corners. The balance was alright. In the race obviously, brakes caught fire at the start, which compromised the start and from there it was a difficult race.

“Didn't get past Max, we did it with the pitstop. Then we were like P3, P4, it was clear that Valtteri would come because he benefitted at the beginning because I was stuck, but overall small things here and there that led into a busy afternoon.

“I'm sure [the fight with Verstappen] looked good but yeah [laughs] I wanted to make it past him, I didn't. So it was quite tricky, I tried everything. “

titfortat

July 16, 2017 5:35 PM

I miss the days when the Tyres would impact the race... what was it 2012? China with the Pirelli's and they'd just fall off a cliff all of a sudden, man that was a chaotic race. I dunno why they get so much crap, lets have more depth and strategy in the tyres!

m0nza

July 16, 2017 4:15 PM

Well this time max hasn't done any obvious waving yet vettel still complained on radio. Not good Wonder if the team decided to pit him because they were afraid it could end up not only with dnf but with penalty points on vettel's licence.


