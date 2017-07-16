F1 »

F1 British GP: Hamilton hails 'perfect weekend' for Mercedes at Silverstone

16 July 2017
Lewis Hamilton revels in Mercedes' 'perfect weekend' at Silverstone after heading up a one-two finish in the British Grand Prix.
Hamilton hails 'perfect weekend' for Mercedes at Silverstone
F1 British GP: Hamilton hails 'perfect weekend' for Mercedes at Silverstone
Click here for full British Grand Prix Race Results from Silverstone

Lewis Hamilton revelled in a "perfect weekend" for Mercedes at Silverstone after heading up a one-two finish in the British Grand Prix, leading home team-mate Valtteri Bottas.

Hamilton went lights-to-flag at Silverstone en route to his fifth victory on home soil, and was joined on the podium by Bottas after the Finn benefitted from late trouble for both Ferrari drivers.

Front-left tyre failures for Sebastian Vettel and Kimi Raikkonen allowed Bottas to complete a remarkable fightback from P9 on the grid after a penalty to second, giving Mercedes a maximum score for the Silverstone weekend.

"I was very, very fortunate firstly that the team did an exceptional job this weekend. The car felt really great," Hamilton said.

"I'm so proud of everyone at the factory. Valtteri did an exceptional job coming back from all that way. A perfect weekend for us as a team.

"I got a good start and then after that I was really able to manage the gap to Kimi. It just bit by bit extended. We were planning on stopping on Lap 19 or something like that, so I was able to extend it by quite a bit.

"And then at the end I had a decent gap so it was just about managing it, a 12-14 second gap to Kimi. I could see on those TV screens at a few places around the track, I got to see a bit of the race."

Hamilton was wary in the closing stages after seeing Vettel and Raikkonen hit trouble, having also felt concerned about his tyres.

"I heard at the end that there were some tyre blowouts," Hamilton said. "I had some graining and some vibration on mine, so the last couple of laps I took it easy as I knew the others had trouble.

"I could have kept going, I felt like I could keep going. I think we had the legs this weekend."

Click here for the 2017 F1 Drivers and Constructors' Points' Standings


Tagged as: Valtteri Bottas , Kimi Raikkonen , Mercedes , British Grand Prix , Silverstone , Lewis Hamilton , Sebastian Vettel , Ferrari
« Take me back to the F1 Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
15.07.2017 - Free Practice 3, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
16.07.2017 - Race, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08 race winner and Jenson Button (GBR) McLaren MCL32
16.07.2017 - Race, 1st place Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08, 2nd place Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Mercedes AMG F1 W08 and 3rd place Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
16.07.2017 - Race, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08 and Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
16.07.2017 - Race, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08 race winner
16.07.2017 - Race, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08 race winner
16.07.2017 - Race, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08 race winner
16.07.2017 - Race, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08 race winner
16.07.2017 - Race, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08 race winner
16.07.2017 - Race, 1st place Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08, 2nd place Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Mercedes AMG F1 W08 and 3rd place Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
16.07.2017 - Race, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08 race winner and 2nd place Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
16.07.2017 - Race, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08 race winner
16.07.2017 - Race, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08 race winner
16.07.2017 - Race, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08 race winner
16.07.2017 - Race, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08 race winner
16.07.2017 - Race, 2nd place Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
16.07.2017 - Race, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08 race winner
16.07.2017 - Race, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08 race winner

Join the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.


Lodge

July 16, 2017 4:38 PM

Worthy winner. Nice to see the excitement of victory in park ferme, just like Jonathan Rea last weekend in World Superbikes. Both closing in on their respective championship goals.


Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 