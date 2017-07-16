F1 »

F1 British GP: Bottas inches further into F1 fight with P9 to P2 charge

16 July 2017
Valtteri Bottas is now just 23 points shy of the 2017 F1 title fight as he charges from ninth to a fine second in the British Grand Prix.
Valtteri Bottas is now 23 points off the lead in the 2017 Formula 1 World Championship standings after charging from ninth to second behind team-mate Lewis Hamilton in the British Grand Prix.

Starting on the fifth row by virtue of his five place grid penalty for a gearbox change, Bottas began on the soft tyre but quickly hauled his way up to fifth position and on the cusp of the Max Verstappen and Sebastian Vettel battle tussle early on.

This became fourth when Bottas made his eventual stop on lap 32 of 51, before quickly hunting down Vettel in front of him to move into third place.

Third became second with three laps to go though when Kimi Raikkonen suffered a delaminating tyre, allowing Mercedes to complete an unexpected second 1-2 of the year, much to his delight and surprise.

“As I said before, for us as a team this was a perfect weekend, especially considering the circumstances from where we started today, in 9th place. It's just amazing what we've done today, the car was so good to drive, really quick and the team had decided to split the strategy between Lewis and me. I started with the soft tyres and actually went a bit longer than planned, as we extended the first stint quite a bit, because everything was looking good.

“Towards the end, when we put the Super Soft tyres on, I was on a fresher tyre, managed to get through Sebastian and caught Kimi but realistically he would have been too far away for me to get through. But then I got lucky, Kimi got unlucky and lost his second place. In the end, 18 points is the perfect result for me."

Though Bottas loses ground to Hamilton in the F1 title fight, Vettel's eventual seventh place means just 23 points covers the top three in the standings, with Bottas still the highest-scoring driver since the Monaco Grand Prix.

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
16.07.2017 - Race, Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Mercedes AMG F1 W08 and Nico Hulkenberg (GER) Renault Sport F1 Team RS17
16.07.2017 - Race, Esteban Ocon (FRA) Sahara Force India F1 VJM10 leads Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
16.07.2017 - Race, Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Mercedes AMG F1 W08 leads Sergio Perez (MEX) Sahara Force India F1 VJM010
15.07.2017 - Qualifying, Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
16.07.2017 - Race, Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
16.07.2017 - Race, 1st place Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08, 2nd place Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Mercedes AMG F1 W08 and 3rd place Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
16.07.2017 - Race, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08 and Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
16.07.2017 - Williams & Renault 40th anniversary parade
16.07.2017 - Williams & Renault 40th anniversary parade
16.07.2017 - Williams & Renault 40th anniversary parade
16.07.2017 - Race, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08 race winner
16.07.2017 - Race, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08 race winner
16.07.2017 - Race, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08 race winner
16.07.2017 - Race, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08 race winner
16.07.2017 - Race, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08 race winner
16.07.2017 - Race, Fans
16.07.2017 - Race, 1st place Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08, 2nd place Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Mercedes AMG F1 W08 and 3rd place Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
16.07.2017 - Race, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08 race winner and 2nd place Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Mercedes AMG F1 W08

