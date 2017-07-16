F1 »

F1 British GP: Sainz should keep his distance from me - Kvyat

16 July 2017
While happy to share blame with Sainz for the first lap clash at Silverstone, Kvyat feels the Spaniard should maybe keep his distance in the future.
Daniil Kvyat believes that Carlos Sainz Jr. should "keep his distance" from him on the opening lap of races following a clash between the two Toro Rosso Formula 1 drivers at Silverstone.

Sainz was forced to retire from the race after being hit by Kvyat as the Russian returned to the circuit through the high-speed Maggots and Becketts complex after running wide.

Kvyat was hit with a drive-through penalty for returning to the track in an unsafe manner, and eventually finished the race one lap down in P15.

Speaking after the race, Kvyat said that while he can accept some of the blame for the incident, Sainz should have known better than to place his car where he did.

"The racing driver knows when he sees what happens to me that you're never going to be on the perfect line for Turn 12. So when you put yourself there, you know the collision is 90 per cent unavoidable," Kvyat said.

"I believe had the other car been anticipating ab it, it would have been trying to get me back on the next straight. But it didn't happen. You just put yourself there and say to your teammate 'OK, you just crash into me'.

"That's what I believe happened, and I completely disagree with the penalty. Yes, of course the responsibility is on me also, but I think we both should be feeling responsible for what happened."

Kvyat has previously felt aggrieved by Sainz's moves on the first lap, and the Russian said it may be wise for the pair to be kept apart early on.

"I think when he pushed me off the track in the first four races, nobody told him anything," Kvyat said.

"I believe that these things happen, it's started again, and I believe he should keep his distance from me on Lap 1 in general.

"I believe it's best for the team. It's a shame really."

