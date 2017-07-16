Sainz feels Kvyat crash images 'speak for themselves'

F1 »

16 July 2017
Carlos Sainz Jr. feels that the images of his crash with Daniil Kvyat "speak for themselves", hinting the blame lies with his team-mate.
Sainz was hit when Kvyat returned to the circuit after running wide through the Maggots and Becketts complex, forcing him to retire from the race.

Kvyat was hit with a drive-through penalty for the clash, but said after the race that he felt Sainz could have positioned his car to avoid the incident.

"I'm not going to give any opinion about it because I think it's something that needs to be kept internally and to be analyzed internally," Sainz said.

"But I think the images speak for themselves, so I'm not going to comment.

"We were battling for sure, giving each other quite a lot of room, going through fast corners and giving each other room, then one car lost control and hit the other one."

When asked if he expected an apology or an explanation from Kvyat, Sainz said: "I don't know, and I don't really mind. It's something that will be discussed inside the team.

"I don't want to generate any problems because I think the team has enough with the two cars crashing in the first lap to now have someone talking about the other one."


