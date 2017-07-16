F1 »

F1 British GP: Raikkonen: I was unlucky… then lucky

16 July 2017
Kimi Raikkonen tempers the disappointment of his late tyre woes by recognising the end result could have been a lot worse.
Kimi Raikkonen says he still considers his British Grand Prix to be 'lucky' despite a late tyre problem costing him an almost-certain second place finish at Silverstone.

One of the Finn's strongest performances of the season, Raikkonen consolidated his front row starting position to keep Lewis Hamilton honest during the first stint but while he didn't have the measure of the Mercedes man as his rival pulled away, Raikkonen looked well on course to secure a much needed return to the podium.

However, complaints of wearing tyres would lead to a full front-left failure with three laps remaining, forcing him to make a pit-stop and cede second to Valtteri Bottas.

Though frustrated not to get the optimum result for himself and Ferrari, the fact Max Verstappen behind had to stop and Sebastian Vettel suffered a similar fate means he was relieved to lose just a single spot.

“Everything was going more or less smoothly and in the end the gap was fine for us but then all of a sudden two laps from the end I don't know what happened. Just before Turn 6, on the first straight, The front left tire… it didn't explode but the rubber part kind of came off suddenly in the middle of the straight. I don't think I hit anything, everything felt normal before that moment.

“If I came back quite fast I would destroy the front wing after that because the tire was flapping around but we managed to get into a decent position in fourth. I was very unlucky but then in a way lucky but I didn't want to see that the same happened to Seb a lap later.

“I think the same happened to him, but I don't know, I don't know what happened really. We could have been second today but we didn't really have the speed at the beginning of the race so obviously some work to be done. We had a decent start but once we fall behind there wasn't really a chance to get back.”

His first podium finish since the Monaco Grand Prix when he finished second behind Vettel, the result isn't good enough to reclaim fourth from Daniel Ricciardo in the overall standings. Raikkonen is still 19 points behind in the standings.

