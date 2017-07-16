Verstappen wants answers over Red Bull's Silverstone struggles

Max Verstappen was left seeking answers over Red Bull's lack of pace during the British Grand Prix weekend, but took positives from his run to fourth, marking his best result since China in April.Verstappen made a good start from P4 on the grid to run third early on ahead of Sebastian Vettel, enjoying a spirited fight with the drivers' championship leader.Vettel was able to pass through the pit stops, leaving Verstappen to drop back and only keep fourth when the Ferrari driver suffered a late tyre failure."They were actually alright," Verstappen said of the tussles with Vettel. "I mean, I knew I was quite a bit slower than him but I just tried to stay in front with every possible thing I could do."Luckily he did not pass me on track so I am happy about that."Verstappen's run to fourth came at the end of a luckless run of form, marking his best result since he finished third in China.However, the Dutchman still wants answers from Red Bull about the team's lack of pace and inability to compete with Mercedes and Ferrari at the very front of the pack."It is a positive day. I think actually in the race we looked a little bit better than in qualifying luckily," Verstappen said."We just need to understand now why in qualifying we were struggling that much and in general the whole weekend. I am happy to finish and fourth is not too bad."