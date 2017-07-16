F1 »

F1 British GP: Verstappen wants answers over Red Bull's Silverstone struggles

16 July 2017
Despite being happy to see the finish for just the third time since China, Max Verstappen still wants to know why Red Bull was so far off the pace at Silverstone.
Verstappen wants answers over Red Bull's Silverstone struggles
F1 British GP: Verstappen wants answers over Red Bull's Silverstone struggles
Click here for full British Grand Prix Race Results from Silverstone

Max Verstappen was left seeking answers over Red Bull's lack of pace during the British Grand Prix weekend, but took positives from his run to fourth, marking his best result since China in April.

Verstappen made a good start from P4 on the grid to run third early on ahead of Sebastian Vettel, enjoying a spirited fight with the drivers' championship leader.

Vettel was able to pass through the pit stops, leaving Verstappen to drop back and only keep fourth when the Ferrari driver suffered a late tyre failure.

"They were actually alright," Verstappen said of the tussles with Vettel. "I mean, I knew I was quite a bit slower than him but I just tried to stay in front with every possible thing I could do.

"Luckily he did not pass me on track so I am happy about that."

Verstappen's run to fourth came at the end of a luckless run of form, marking his best result since he finished third in China.

However, the Dutchman still wants answers from Red Bull about the team's lack of pace and inability to compete with Mercedes and Ferrari at the very front of the pack.

"It is a positive day. I think actually in the race we looked a little bit better than in qualifying luckily," Verstappen said.

"We just need to understand now why in qualifying we were struggling that much and in general the whole weekend. I am happy to finish and fourth is not too bad."


Tagged as: Max Verstappen , Red Bull Racing , Mercedes , British Grand Prix , Silverstone , Sebastian Vettel , Ferrari
« Take me back to the F1 Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
16.07.2017 - Race, Max Verstappen (NED) Red Bull Racing RB13 and Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
16.07.2017 - Race, 1st place Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08, 2nd place Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Mercedes AMG F1 W08 and 3rd place Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
16.07.2017 - Race, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08 and Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
16.07.2017 - Race, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08 race winner
16.07.2017 - Race, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08 race winner
16.07.2017 - Race, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08 race winner
16.07.2017 - Race, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08 race winner
16.07.2017 - Race, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08 race winner
16.07.2017 - Race, 1st place Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08, 2nd place Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Mercedes AMG F1 W08 and 3rd place Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
16.07.2017 - Race, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08 race winner and 2nd place Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
16.07.2017 - Race, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08 race winner
16.07.2017 - Race, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08 race winner
16.07.2017 - Race, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08 race winner
16.07.2017 - Race, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08 race winner
16.07.2017 - Race, 2nd place Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
16.07.2017 - Race, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08 race winner
16.07.2017 - Race, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08 race winner
16.07.2017 - Race, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08 race winner and Jenson Button (GBR) McLaren MCL32

Start the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 