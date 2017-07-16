Vettel sure Verstappen will 'calm down' with defensive moves

Sebastian Vettel is hopeful that Max Verstappen will "calm down" with his defensive Formula 1 moves in the future after accusing the Red Bull driver of moving under braking during their battle early in the British Grand Prix.Vettel and Verstappen enjoyed a spirited battle through the early part of the race at Silverstone, going side-by-side on a number of occasions.Vettel felt aggrieved at one point when Verstappen moved under braking, but eventually jumped ahead through the pit stops after exercising the undercut."I think he was into Turn 16. I mean it is not right to say I expected it, but we know he is a bit jumpy," Vettel said."He is trying to defend as hard as possible and at some point you need to stick to your line. I am sure he will calm down, it is not that many races he has done."I wanted to get past, I think I had a chance before that and then Turn 15 turned out to be very wide which didn't help me but in the end we got him at the pit-stop, we just lost a lot of time in the first stint."