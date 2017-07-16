F1 »

F1 British GP: Silverstone exit hurts less… but it always hurts - Alonso

16 July 2017
Another race, another retirement for Fernando Alonso as he suffers a fifth DNF in 10 races in the British Grand Prix.
Fernando Alonso says it 'hurts' to suffer yet another retirement after exiting the British Grand Prix with barely more than half the race completed.

The Spaniard was fighting his way back from a penalty-induced last place starting position and was running in 13th position, only to hit fuel pump issues that would force McLaren-Honda to retire his MCL32.

Another DNF – his fifth in ten races -, Alonso says he simply wants to turn his attentions to the next race in Hungary where he expects the McLaren to be a stronger package.

“I think the official version is that the fuel pump broke… and that also made us lose power and we had to retire the car. We weren't in points' scoring position, so it hurts a little bit less. But it always hurts to retire from a race. All in all a complicated weekend, with the penalty that made us start last and now the retirement at the end of a race that was also difficult.

We've been knocking on the door of the top ten for the last four or five races, the same in qualifying as we're always close to Q3 and here it was no different. Reliability remains one of the things we have to improve, so let's try to do a bit better in two weeks, in Hungary, and hopefully finish the race.

“That's all we can do: try to score some points on merit and not like in the most recent races, where something had to happen for us to get into the points. Let's hope we can score points on merit in Hungary.”

