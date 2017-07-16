F1 »

F1 British GP: Boost from fans crucial to strong Silverstone record - Hamilton

16 July 2017
Lewis Hamilton explains how the energy from his fans at Silverstone plays a part in his strong displays at the circuit.
Lewis Hamilton has paid tribute to the energy and support shown by his fans at Silverstone after taking a record-equalling fifth British Grand Prix victory on Sunday, moving to within a point of the Formula 1 championship lead.

Hamilton delivered a lights-to-flag masterclass to finish over 10 seconds clear of the field and record his fourth straight win at Silverstone, heading up a Mercedes one-two.

Hamilton spoke after the race about his strong record at Silverstone, putting it down to his enjoyment of driving there and, more crucially, the extra lift he receives from the home support.

"I've got a lot of love for a lot of tracks that I've gone to, but this has grown to be one of the favourites of the year, particularly with the car's performance improving," Hamilton said.

"It's got the greatest combination of corners, particularly Copse, Maggots and Becketts, is the best combination of corners in the whole grand prix calendar. I love street circuits and Monaco's always been one of my favourites, but it's not a great racing circuit. This is an all-out great racing circuit.

"They don't build circuits like this, they don't build circuits like Hungary any more. These just have that character.

"I go well here but I think I'm good at this track, but I think the energy that I get from the fans, there is no other driver that gets this kind of energy anywhere. I really do think it boosts you, it lifts you up. There's no avoiding it.

"Literally from the start of the race, before I even got in the car I could see the crowd, and every time I turned to see them, they were there with me. I did the start, accelerating down to Turn 3, and seeing in the corner of my eye the guys cheering.

"Got to Turn 7, everyone's standing up cheering, every lap, 51 laps. Everyone stands up every single lap. There wasn't one lap I didn't see them standing up and cheering.

"I just feel that's like, they're egging me on. You don't see that anywhere else in the world. I think that's also a real big part of it."


