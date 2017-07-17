F1 »

Ricciardo relishes battle through the pack despite 'bruised tush'

17 July 2017
Daniel Ricciardo says despite bruised bottom from an early off-track moment he was thrilled to carve his way up to fifth place.
Ricciardo relishes battle through pack despite 'bruised tush'
Ricciardo relishes battle through the pack despite 'bruised tush'
Click here for full British Grand Prix race results from Silverstone

Daniel Ricciardo says despite bruised bottom from an early off-track moment he was thrilled to carve his way from the back row on the grid to fifth place in the British Grand Prix.

The Australian driver had an eventful race weekend sparked by a five-place grid penalty for an unscheduled gearbox change, only to be compounded when his turbocharger gave up on him during Q1 of qualifying.

Having already been relegated to the back row of the grid, and only ahead of Fernando Alonso who took a raft of engine penalties, Red Bull opted to give Ricciardo a full engine change in order to 'pool' power unit parts with no further grid change coming from it.

With an exciting but challenging race ahead, Ricciardo completed a 19th to 5th place charge but did suffer an off-track moment when he was pushed wide by Romain Grosjean at Luffield during the opening laps.

After recovering from the off, Ricciardo reeled in the pack and was set-up for a closing lap duel with Nico Hulkenberg in the Renault for sixth place – only to be promoted to fifth after Sebastian Vettel's late tyre puncture.

Having produced an impressive damage limitation against his Formula 1 championship rivals, Ricciardo was beaming at the chequered flag and believed even without his back of the grid start fifth place was likely to be his maximum at Silverstone.

“One simply could not have been higher than one was,” Ricciardo said. “I would suspect probably the floor had a bit of damage after that off, it was a bumpy. My tush got a little bit dirty… or bruised.

“I think in the end fifth was the maximum even without that, sure I would have finished a long way up in terms of race time but I think it wouldn't have got close to the other guys.

“It was a crazy race, we went through the race and that was fun and I just had to battle the whole time so I enjoyed it a lot.”

by Haydn Cobb

Tagged as: Sebastian Vettel , Silverstone , British Grand Prix , Romain Grosjean , Red Bull Racing , Formula 1 , Renault , Fernando Alonso , Daniel Ricciardo , Ricciardo , Nico Hulkenberg
« Take me back to the F1 Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
16.07.2017 - Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) Red Bull Racing RB13
16.07.2017 - Race, 1st place Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08, 2nd place Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Mercedes AMG F1 W08 and 3rd place Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
16.07.2017 - Race, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08 and Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
16.07.2017 - Race, Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
16.07.2017 - Race, Fernando Alonso (ESP) McLaren MCL32
16.07.2017 - Race, Fernando Alonso (ESP) McLaren MCL32
16.07.2017 - Race, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
16.07.2017 - Race, Celebration, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08 race winner
16.07.2017 - Race, Celebration, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08 race winner
16.07.2017 - Race, Celebration, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08 race winner
16.07.2017 - Race, Celebration, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08 race winner
16.07.2017 - Race, Celebration, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08 race winner
16.07.2017 - Race, Celebration, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08 race winner
16.07.2017 - Race, Celebration, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08 race winner
16.07.2017 - Race, Celebration, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08 race winner
16.07.2017 - Race, Celebration, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08 race winner
16.07.2017 - Race, Celebration, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08 race winner
16.07.2017 - Race, Celebration, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08 race winner

Start the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 