Kvyat feels targeted by F1 stewards, three points from race ban

17 July 2017
If Daniil Kvyat picks up three more penalty points between and the United States Grand Prix, he will receive an F1 race ban.
F1 British GP: Kvyat feels targeted by F1 stewards, three points from ban
Daniil Kvyat will receive a one race ban if he notches up another three more penalty points between now and October's United States Grand Prix after receiving punishment for his clash with team-mate Carlos Sainz.

The Russian collided with Toro Rosso counterpart Sainz on the opening lap of the British Grand Prix, the tangle eliminating the Spaniard and leaving Kvyat with damage, two penalty points and a drive-thru penalty that ultimately scuppered his race chances.

Interestingly, Kvyat was punished for failing to re-join the circuit in a correct manner, an offence he disputes regardless of the outcome against his team-mate, suggesting stewards are now targeting him unfairly.

“I believe so,” he replied when if stewards are punishing him in particular. “Because a drive-through is drive-through. It's extremely strong. I saw so many incidents and it's five or ten seconds with a pit stop possibility.

“For me I believe I just keep doing this. I don't understand this. It doesn't feel very nice. It makes everything look a lot worse than it really was. I'm not very happy, I was completely upset when I received the news about the penalty.”

It is the third time in four races Kvyat has acquired penalty points on his superlicence bringing him up to a total of nine for the 12 month period.

Crucially, it means he is just three points shy of the 12 penalty points that would lead to a race ban. With the next expiry of points not until October's US Grand Prix, Kvyat is under pressure to keep his nose clean for the next seven races.

