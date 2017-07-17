Leclerc set for Ferrari F1 test in Hungary

F1 »

17 July 2017
Charles Leclerc is set to be rewarded for his Formula 2 championship domination with a test for Ferrari at the Hungaroring.
Charles Leclerc is set to be rewarded for his Formula 2 championship domination with a test for Ferrari during the post-Hungarian GP F1 test.

The 19-year-old currently holds a 67-point advantage over nearest rival Artem Markelov in his rookie campaign of F2 having won the 2016 GP3 title in his first year in the series.

Leclerc landed a role in the Ferrari Driver Academy in March 2016 and enjoyed four FP1 outings for Haas last season, plus a run in Ferrari's 2014-spec F1 car at Fiorano, and is tipped to make the jump to F1 as early as next year.

No official announcement has been given yet, but with teenager looking a strong contender for an F1 race seat next season it will give Ferrari an ideal opportunity to assess him ahead of a move next season.

Neither of the current Ferrari drivers have been officially signed for 2018, but President Sergio Marchionne said a new contract was 'in Sebastian Vettel's hands' during the Austrian Grand Prix as negotiations are expected to ramp up during the summer break.

A question mark still hovers over Kimi Raikkonen's future at Ferrari after being criticised by Marchionne but did step up his performances at Silverstone this weekend by out-qualifying and finishing ahead of Vettel.

