Leclerc set for Ferrari F1 test in Hungary

Charles Leclerc is set to be rewarded for his Formula 2 championship domination with a test for Ferrari during the post-Hungarian GP F1 test.The 19-year-old currently holds a 67-point advantage over nearest rival Artem Markelov in his rookie campaign of F2 having won the 2016 GP3 title in his first year in the series.Leclerc landed a role in the Ferrari Driver Academy in March 2016 and enjoyed four FP1 outings for Haas last season, plus a run in Ferrari's 2014-spec F1 car at Fiorano, and is tipped to make the jump to F1 as early as next year.No official announcement has been given yet, but with teenager looking a strong contender for an F1 race seat next season it will give Ferrari an ideal opportunity to assess him ahead of a move next season.Neither of the current Ferrari drivers have been officially signed for 2018, but President Sergio Marchionne said a new contract was 'in Sebastian Vettel's hands' during the Austrian Grand Prix as negotiations are expected to ramp up during the summer break.A question mark still hovers over Kimi Raikkonen's future at Ferrari after being criticised by Marchionne but did step up his performances at Silverstone this weekend by out-qualifying and finishing ahead of Vettel.