Brundle recovering after falling ill at British GP

17 July 2017
Martin Brundle was forced to miss his 20th anniversary grid walk at the British Grand Prix after suddenly falling ill just minutes beforehand.
Martin Brundle was forced to miss his 20th anniversary grid walk at the British Grand Prix after suddenly falling ill just minutes beforehand, but Sky Sports have confirmed he was able to walk out of Silverstone and is recovering.

The former Formula 1 driver turned pundit and commentator had been set for his iconic grid walk interviews on Sky Sports F1 ahead of the British GP at Silverstone but was taken ill just moments before cars arrived at the grid.

Sky Sports confirmed Brundle 'was taken ill ahead of the British GP' and taken to Silverstone's medical centre as a precaution.

It was later confirmed Brundle had been suffering with a stomach virus during the British GP weekend and was taken ill during the TV montage of his grid walk.

After the race concluded, which saw Lewis Hamilton secure a fourth consecutive victory at Silverstone, Sky Sports gave an update on Brundle by stating: “We're pleased to report that Martin has left the circuit and gave the fans a thumbs-up as he walked out.”




This year's British GP was set to mark the 20th anniversary of Brundle's first grid walk, with Sky Sports organising a special trophy to commemorate it which was to be presented by F1 chief Ross Brawn. Sky Sports F1 TV anchor presenter Simon Lazenby acted as last-minute stand-in with Damon Hill as co-presenter for the grid walk.

Last year, Brundle revealed he suffered a minor heart attack during the Monaco Grand Prix but was still able to continue and conduct the post-race podium interviews. Brundle then missed the following Canadian Grand Prix to have surgery which he described as making him feel '20 years younger'.


by Haydn Cobb

