Alonso urges McLaren to quickly decide Honda future

Fernando Alonso feels McLaren would be better off making an early decision on whether to breakaway from its current Honda deal to ramp up preparations for 2018 as speculation on his future in Formula 1 lingers.The two-time Formula 1 world champion suffered a frustrating retirement during the British Grand Prix with a broken fuel pump, increasing his tally to five DNFs from the past ten races, but conceded the non-finish was slightly easier to swallow considering he didn't feel McLaren-Honda had the pace to challenge for points.With pressure mounting on the current McLaren-Honda situation, while the Woking-based team's options for an alternative power unit supplier for 2018 looking unlikely, Alonso has urged the team to make a faster decision, which would in turn make his options for next season clearer.“I think it is up to them but the sooner you make a decision the better preparation you have for the following year,” Alonso said. “I guess they will try to make an early decision but for me and the team we are focused on 15 days time and Hungary. It is a good opportunity, that is the reality, the others things are just dreams.”The Hungarian Grand Prix is seen as one of McLaren-Honda's best opportunities on paper with the Hungaroring circuit less engine reliant while it will allow the team to maximise its greater performance levels from its chassis.Despite McLaren's recent woes with Honda, it has scored points on its previous two visits to the Hungaroring including Alonso's fifth place in the hectic 2015 race.The race in Hungary hosts the final round before the brief summer break, with Alonso stating he will announce his 2018 plans when F1 returns to action but potentially not until the Autumn.