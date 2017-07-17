Horner: Sainz is available… at a cost

Christian Horner says Red Bull would listen to offers for Carlos Sainz but any bid would need 'significant value attached to it' after effectively fueling the Spaniard's junior career.Sainz got into hot water during the Austrian Grand Prix when he said he would be leaving Toro Rosso at the end of the season, which was refuted by Horner and after talks between the Spaniard, Horner and Helmut Marko tensions appear to have been eased.The son of two-time World Rally Champion was recruited to the Red Bull Junior programme in 2010 which has seen the company help fund his entire single-seater racing career since graduating from karting the year before.Horner has repeated the party line that Red Bull Racing's driver line-up for 2018 would remain unchanged with Daniel Ricciardo and Max Verstappen, meaning there would be nowhere for Sainz to move up to and appears set for a fourth straight year at the Red Bull feeder team.However, after the British Grand Prix Horner says Red Bull would be willing to listen to offers from other teams – with Renault strongly linked to the 22-year-old – but says a sizeable offer would be needed to break Sainz out of his current contract which expires at the end of 2018."Carlos Sainz has a contract with Red Bull and there's two years left on that contract," Horner said. "If somebody was prepared to make an offer, of course we'd consider it."But it would have to have a significant value attached to it because we've invested in Carlos significantly, so you are not just going to give an asset away."If Sainz does remain at Toro Rosso for 2018, he will become the team's first driver to stay for four consecutive seasons since its buyout and rebranding into the Red Bull fold in 2006.