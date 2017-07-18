Williams, Haas run Pirelli 2018 tyre test at Silverstone

Williams and Haas are running its opening two-day test on the 2018 Pirelli tyres at Silverstone after the British Grand Prix.Lance Stroll and Antonio Giovinazzi will be getting to grips with the revised Pirelli tyres for Williams and Haas respectively for the two-day test at Silverstone.After the introduction of the wider and fatter tyres for 2017, the new Pirelli compounds have proven far more durable than its predecessors so a potential tweak could be to introduced to make them have a higher rate of degradation.Pirelli confirmed its 2018 F1 Tyres Test Programme during the Bahrain Grand Prix race weekend last April with Ferrari debuting the tyres at the Sakhir circuit, before Renault and Toro Rosso were used in Barcelona after the Spanish Grand Prix.Every team will have at least one two-day test over the season ahead of 2018, with McLaren getting its first run on next year's rubber later this week on the 19-20 July at Magny-Cours.1. Bahrain - April 18-19 - Ferrari2. Barcelona - May 16-17 - Renault/Toro Rosso3. Paul Ricard - May 31-June 1 - Red Bull4. Paul Ricard - June 29-30 - Red Bull5. Silverstone - July 18-19 - Williams/Haas6. Magny Cours - July 19-20 - McLaren7. Budapest - August 1-2 - Mercedes8. Barcelona - August 3-4 - Ferrari9. Paul Ricard - September 7-8 - Mercedes10. Mexico - October 31-November 1 - Sauber/Force India11. Interlagos - November 14-15 - McLaren