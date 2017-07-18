F1 »

Auer, Mazepin handed Force India F1 test chances

18 July 2017
Lucas Auer will drive an F1 car for the first time during the Hungary F1 test thanks to Force India.
DTM title contender Lucas Auer is to be given the chance to drive an F1 car for the first time during the upcoming F1 test in Hungary after Force India added him to its driver roster.

The Austrian racer is currently second in the DTM driving with Mercedes and is personally backed by the BWT company that has given Force India its distinctive pink livery for F1 2017.

A first-ever F1 outing for Auer, who finished fourth in the 2014 European F3 Championship behind Esteban Ocon and Max Verstappen, he is delighted to have been offered a 'beautiful moment'.

“Really exciting news - the most beautiful moment of my life. For me, it's a childhood dream come true to drive an F1 car for the first time. I'm particularly proud that this will happen with Sahara Force India - a top Formula One team.

“I must say thank you to everybody who has worked to make this possible, especially to the team at Force India who have given me this opportunity. I will be aiming to make the most of the test - and, of course, I'll be savouring every second of it."

European F3 driver Mazepin, meanwhile, will get his second outing in Force India machinery after testing last year's car during the 2016 Silverstone test.

“I'm really looking forward to testing with Sahara Force India again. I've been working with the team for over a year and it's great to get another chance to drive the car. The last time I drove an F1 car was in 2016 so it's going to be interesting to make a comparison with the new 2017 regulations.

“I learned so much from the last test and it's an important part of my development as a driver. I've been doing lots of simulator work to get ready for the test and I'm working hard to make sure I deliver everything the team expects from me.”

