Sainz plays down Renault rumours

Carlos Sainz has shrugged off the rumours linking him to a move to Renault after Christian Horner said the Spanish driver would only be allowed to leave 'at the right price'.
The Toro Rosso driver got into hot water during the Austrian Grand Prix when he said he would be leaving the team at the end of the season which was slapped down by Horner and after talks between the pair and Helmut Marko tensions have been eased.
During the British Grand Prix rumours resurfaced of a potential move to Renault for Sainz in 2018 - while some reports said the Spanish driver could move as soon as the next race in Hungary - but when quizzed about the fresh interest Sainz kept tight-lipped about the speculation.
“Many people are talking to me about this rumour, and for me it's just a rumour,” Sainz said after the British grand Prix. “In the end not one single comment you see is from your boss or from who are actually managing your career. You don't hear anything from them, you'd expect it to be just a rumour. So, I don't comment about rumours.”
Speaking to reporters after the race at Silverstone, Horner repeated his stance that Sainz will remain a Red Bull-backed driver with two years left to run on his current contract but did say any offers for the 22-year-old would be considered albeit only at the right price.
“It would have to have a significant value attached to it [an offer] because we've invested in Carlos significantly, so you are not just going to give an asset away," Horner said.