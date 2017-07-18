Hamilton not talking about Ferrari – Wolff

Mercedes F1 boss Toto Wolff has dismissed talk linking Lewis Hamilton with a potential move to Ferrari when his current contract runs out at the end of the 2018 F1 season.Hamilton is currently chasing his fourth F1 world title and his third as a Mercedes driver but attention is already turning towards where he could potentially be driving in 2019 when his deal ends.Though Hamilton is not in direct discussions at this time, his contract is out-of-sync with leading drivers around him as Sebastian Vettel, Kimi Raikkonen and Valtteri Bottas are all finishing deals this year, making their potential decisions critical to his own future movements.With this in mind, speculation has linked Hamilton with a possible switch beyond his current Mercedes contract, most notably Ferrari, a team he has repeatedly referenced in the past. However, it is talk Wolff is keen to shoot down.“I don't know who talked about Ferrari, at least nobody in the team and not himself. What he has said was that he's a Ferrari fan, like we all are, and it's a team every driver dreams to drive in, full stop.“He's in a very good place, he drives the fastest car at the moment and that's a Mercedes. We've a contract that goes for one and half more years and we have had the best dynamic in the team until now. All the talk has no relevance for me, zero.”Hamilton signed a new three-year deal during 2015, taking him up to the end of the 2018 season. His team-mate Bottas is only contracted to the end of the 2017 season but is expected to retain his seat for at least 2018.