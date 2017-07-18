F1 »

Hamilton not talking about Ferrari – Wolff

18 July 2017
Could Lewis Hamilton be considering a move to Ferrari for 2019? Toto Wolff doesn't want to think about it...
Hamilton not talking about Ferrari – Wolff
Hamilton not talking about Ferrari – Wolff
Mercedes F1 boss Toto Wolff has dismissed talk linking Lewis Hamilton with a potential move to Ferrari when his current contract runs out at the end of the 2018 F1 season.

Hamilton is currently chasing his fourth F1 world title and his third as a Mercedes driver but attention is already turning towards where he could potentially be driving in 2019 when his deal ends.

Though Hamilton is not in direct discussions at this time, his contract is out-of-sync with leading drivers around him as Sebastian Vettel, Kimi Raikkonen and Valtteri Bottas are all finishing deals this year, making their potential decisions critical to his own future movements.

With this in mind, speculation has linked Hamilton with a possible switch beyond his current Mercedes contract, most notably Ferrari, a team he has repeatedly referenced in the past. However, it is talk Wolff is keen to shoot down.

“I don't know who talked about Ferrari, at least nobody in the team and not himself. What he has said was that he's a Ferrari fan, like we all are, and it's a team every driver dreams to drive in, full stop.

“He's in a very good place, he drives the fastest car at the moment and that's a Mercedes. We've a contract that goes for one and half more years and we have had the best dynamic in the team until now. All the talk has no relevance for me, zero.”

Hamilton signed a new three-year deal during 2015, taking him up to the end of the 2018 season. His team-mate Bottas is only contracted to the end of the 2017 season but is expected to retain his seat for at least 2018.

Tagged as: Ferrari , Sebastian Vettel , Lewis Hamilton , Mercedes , Kimi Raikkonen , Valtteri Bottas , toto wolff , Hamilton F1 , Hamilton Ferrari , Hamilton Mercedes
« Take me back to the F1 Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
15.07.2017 - Qualifying, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08 and Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
Sebastian Vettel (GER) Ferrari SF70H
Sebastian Vettel (GER) Ferrari SF70H
Sebastian Vettel (GER) Ferrari SF70H
Sebastian Vettel (GER) Ferrari SF70H
Sebastian Vettel (GER) Ferrari SF70H
Sebastian Vettel (GER) Ferrari SF70H
Sebastian Vettel (GER) Ferrari SF70H
Sebastian Vettel (GER) Ferrari SF70H
Sebastian Vettel (GER) Ferrari SF70H
Sebastian Vettel (GER) Ferrari SF70H
Sebastian Vettel (GER) Ferrari SF70H
Sebastian Vettel (GER) Ferrari SF70H
Sebastian Vettel (GER) Ferrari SF70H
Sebastian Vettel (GER) Ferrari SF70H
Sebastian Vettel (GER) Ferrari SF70H
Sebastian Vettel (GER) Ferrari SF70H
Sebastian Vettel (GER) Ferrari SF70H

Join the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 