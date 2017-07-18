F1 »

Force One or Force Racing… Force India ponders new name options

18 July 2017
Force India is nearing a name change to make it more attractive to global sponsors.
Force India is nearing a formal decision on whether it will go ahead and rebrand its team in an effort to attract new global sponsors.

The Silverstone-based team debuted in 2008 after taking over from the Spyker outfit (formerly Midland – Jordan) and from modest beginnings as a back-marker initially has evolved into a front running privateer team, peaking with a run to fourth overall in 2016.

On course to repeat that result this year with the driver combination of Sergio Perez and Esteban Ocon, Force India is nonetheless looking to give the team a branding makeover to shift away from its 'Indian' origins and make the team more attractive to sponsors around the world.

“It was a discussion with our sponsors, who expressed some reservations on Force India being too geographically specific. There are international sponsors who are onboard and wish to come onboard, who have no business in India. I think the time has come that we need to put global opportunity on a global platform, so after living with Force India, the time has come now to change. We can't keep changing the name of the team so the decision we take has to last for at least another 10 years. So we are thinking about it.

Though Force One has been mooted, Mallya reveals Force Racing is also a potential option, though admits it may not be decided for 2018.

“Over management discussions Force One was suggested. I really liked it. Obviously when you come up with a name the first thing is to find out if the name is available because if it isn't available there's no point thinking about it or pursuing it further. We checked, it was available and the next thing we did was we immediately registered it and that of course started all the speculation that the change of the name would be from Force India to Force One, but we haven't decided that yet.

“Some people have come up with suggestions. One member of my staff said my don't we just call ourselves Force Racing. Another solution. These additions will keep coming up in our talks with our sponsors and partners.

“There is no specific timeline. Is it going to be done this year for next year? I can't answer that question because we are under no pressure to take an early decision. When the right name comes with our partnership engagements, then of course we will go ahead.”

