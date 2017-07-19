Williams ‘won’t be distracted’ by future driver talks

Williams says it is putting off driver contract talks for the 2018 Formula 1 season in order to keep its focus solely on the battle in the current F1 championship.After Force India's rapid start to the 2017 season Williams is aiming to close the gap in the scrap for fourth place in the F1 world constructors' championship having been bumped down a spot by the Silverstone-based team last year.During the British Grand Prix weekend speculation around drivers futures ramped up throughout the paddock, while rumours suggest Felipe Massa is hunting a two-year deal despite pulling off a retirement u-turn less than six months ago, but deputy team principal Claire Williams have refused to comment on reports with the team concentrating on its current F1 fight.“For us, we've decided we're going to hold off a bit on our driver decision,” Williams said. “We've got a fight on our hands on the race track at the moment and to be distracted by those kinds of conversations isn't something that we want to be happening at the moment.”It is believed Williams is keen to retain Lance Stroll after impressing in recent races, thanks to his standout performance in Baku with a maiden F1 podium finish, while the team is also wants to keep the Canadian's financial backing and support.During the winter, Williams were able to lure Massa out of retirement in a deal which saw the release of Valtteri Bottas to become Nico Rosberg's replacement at Mercedes after the 2016 F1 world champion's shock retirement just days after clinching the title. Massa now seems keen to stay in F1 beyond this season with Williams, while his current deal expires at the end of 2017.