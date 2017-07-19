WRC champion Ogier achieves 'dream' F1 Red Bull test

Four-time World Rally Champion Sebastien Ogier has been given a test in the Red Bull RB7 at the Red Bull Ring as part of the brand's sponsored athletes opportunities.The M-Sport Ford driver, who currently leads the WRC standings by 11 points in his hunt for a fifth consecutive world title, was given the chance to privately test the 2011 F1 world title-winning Red Bull RB7 at the Spielberg circuit alongside ex-F1 driver David Coulthard at a brand event."I'm 33-years-old. As a kid Ayrton Senna was my idol and, of course, I dreamed to have the chance to one day try this kind of car," Ogier said. "For a racing driver to have fun you need to be fast, and a Formula One is the fastest car you can drive so, of course, every racing driver wants to feel that one day."Ogier relished the opportunity of the F1 test, with the car now used as part of Red Bull's Live F1 demonstration team, finding the limits of the RB7 and even suffered a 'half-spin' on a corner exit to give the Red Bull engineers a heart-in-mouth moment.“I know that I am still far from the real limit of the car but to where the limit is sometimes you have to cross them,” he said. “I had a half-spin but I was lucky and nothing really bad happened.“It was awesome, it is super quick but also you feel comfortable very quickly in it with a lot of downforce and power."I think I'll have to make a kind of reset and remember what is the speed and the braking point of my rally car because if I try the same I will probably have some trouble."Ogier will return to WRC action for M-Sport Ford next weekend for Rally Finland as he looks to fend off a recent charge from fellow Red Bull-backed driver Thierry Neuville in his Hyundai.