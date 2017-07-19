F1 appoints sporting director Nielsen to work with Brawn

Formula 1 has confirmed the appointment of Steve Nielsen as its new sporting director in its Motorsport Division to work under Ross Brawn.Nielsen left his role as sporting manager at Williams after the British Grand Prix, with his duties set to be covered by new recruit Dave Tyson, as he prepares to join the new-look F1 management structure installed by Liberty.Nielsen will report directly to Brawn in his role as sporting director and will begin his role on Tuesday 1st August – two days after the Hungarian Grand Prix. Nielsen has a wealth of experience inside F1 having worked as sporting manager or director at Williams, Toro Rosso, Lotus Renault GP, Renault, Benetton, Arrows and Honda.Brawn has given Nielsen a warm welcome and feels his appointment will be key when drawing up a basis for technical and sporting regulations for the future of the sport.“I have known Steve for many years and have seen at first hand his skills and ability,” Nielsen said. “His appointment will strengthen the working group we are setting up to work with the FIA and the teams in defining a framework for the technical and sporting regulations for Formula 1's next phase.“Steve's main responsibility will be related to sporting and organisational matters, for example by attending the meetings of the Sporting Working Group.”