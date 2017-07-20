HAVE YOUR SAY as Halo gets 2018 F1 introduction

piggylumps July 20, 2017 10:04 AM July 20, 2017 10:04 AM

As much as I agree with Jackie Stewart in that no one should die in the pursuit of our sport, I firmly believe that the Halo is quite easily the most hideous thing the sport has seen for a very long time. I fail to see how it will protect a driver from errant debris the like of which struck Massa or protect from a serious impact such as the one that Bianci suffered. It wouldn't even have been able to save Senna or Ratzenberger so really what is the point in this? The FIA needs to listen to what they are being told, 9 out of 10 teams have expressed that they don't want it and don't believe that it will work. I don't know who the one team is but I'm guessing that they have some clout or are able to shout louder than the others. At the end of the day, F1 was about technical development filtering down into normal every day road cars, I can't see that this will help the average Joe Bloggs one little bit. I was already pondering giving up on the sport when we lose the Free to Air servic