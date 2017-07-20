F1 »

HAVE YOUR SAY as Halo gets 2018 F1 introduction

20 July 2017
The Halo is seemingly coming in 2018 - and may aren't happy about it. Have your say here and let us know if you are in support or against.
We haven't seen it on track for a year and the FIA has spent the past few months developing 'The Shield' as an alternative but the governing body has now confirmed the 'Halo' will be getting an introduction for the 2018 F1 season.

The cockpit protection device didn't draw a terribly positive reaction from fans when it was fitted to various cars during testing and FP1 sessions in 2016, while there was a decidedly mixed response from drivers too.

Indeed, while the likes of Nico Rosberg, Daniel Ricciardo, Sebastian Vettel and (eventually) Lewis Hamilton spoke out in favour of the device, the likes of Romain Grosjean, Kevin Magnussen and Jolyon Palmer are vehemently against it.

For many, news of the Halo's resurrection – albeit with promised re-designs – will come as a surprise given its absence from the track in more than 9 months now and fact teams are already beginning to design their 2018 machines, but the FIA remains committed to introducing a form of cockpit protection.

But we want to know what you – the fans – think of the Halo's prospect?

Do you agree there should be a form of head protection?

Do you think open-wheel racing should remain as it is?

Are you a fan of the Halo… or is the Shield a better alternative?

LET US KNOW WHAT YOU THINK IN THE COMMENTS BOX BELOW

Gazza1JB

July 20, 2017 10:03 AM

Bladdy awful, i just dont get why the fia are so DESPERATE to have the halo on the car, no one else wants it, the drivers hate it, the fans hate it, the teams hate it, no one wants the damn thing jeez!

piggylumps

July 20, 2017 10:04 AM

As much as I agree with Jackie Stewart in that no one should die in the pursuit of our sport, I firmly believe that the Halo is quite easily the most hideous thing the sport has seen for a very long time. I fail to see how it will protect a driver from errant debris the like of which struck Massa or protect from a serious impact such as the one that Bianci suffered. It wouldn't even have been able to save Senna or Ratzenberger so really what is the point in this? The FIA needs to listen to what they are being told, 9 out of 10 teams have expressed that they don't want it and don't believe that it will work. I don't know who the one team is but I'm guessing that they have some clout or are able to shout louder than the others. At the end of the day, F1 was about technical development filtering down into normal every day road cars, I can't see that this will help the average Joe Bloggs one little bit. I was already pondering giving up on the sport when we lose the Free to Air servic


