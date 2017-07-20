HAVE YOUR SAY as Halo gets 2018 F1 introduction

We haven't seen it on track for a year and the FIA has spent the past few months developing 'The Shield' as an alternative but the governing body has now confirmed the 'Halo' will be getting an introduction for the 2018 F1 season.
The cockpit protection device didn't draw a terribly positive reaction from fans when it was fitted to various cars during testing and FP1 sessions in 2016, while there was a decidedly mixed response from drivers too.
Indeed, while the likes of Nico Rosberg, Daniel Ricciardo, Sebastian Vettel and (eventually) Lewis Hamilton spoke out in favour of the device, the likes of Romain Grosjean, Kevin Magnussen and Jolyon Palmer are vehemently against it.
For many, news of the Halo's resurrection – albeit with promised re-designs – will come as a surprise given its absence from the track in more than 9 months now and fact teams are already beginning to design their 2018 machines, but the FIA remains committed to introducing a form of cockpit protection.
But we want to know what you – the fans – think of the Halo's prospect?
Do you agree there should be a form of head protection?
Do you think open-wheel racing should remain as it is?
Are you a fan of the Halo… or is the Shield a better alternative?
