Stroll knew it was 'a matter of time' before F1 results would arrive

Lance Stroll says he never doubted his own ability or had concerns about when he would start to deliver results on-track for Williams despite a rough start to life in Formula 1, having since turned it around with a string of points finishes.Stroll, 18, became the second-youngest F1 driver to start a race in Australia after stepping up from Formula 3 last year, but failed to finish any of his first three grands prix and was without points after six rounds, raising concerns about his readiness and ability.Stroll answered his critics by charging to ninth place on home soil in Canada at the start of June before following it up with a shock third-place finish in Baku, becoming the youngest rookie podium finisher in F1 history.The Williams driver took his third straight points finish in Austria at the beginning of the month, battling from 18th on the grid to P10 at the chequered flag.Speaking to the official F1 website, Stroll explained how he never had doubts or concerns about his ability despite the lack of points, taking no notice of the criticism that was put his way."As I see it I didn't come into F1 only because of the money," Stroll said. "I was the youngest ever driver to win the F3 championship, with a massive margin over the runner-up. These are the facts."Yes, it is easy to judge from only what you see from the outside, but the people who are really close to me and who are important to me never doubted what I am capable of doing. And we have shown the rest."When asked if the Canada points came at a perfect time for his mental approach, Stroll said: "Not so much. If it comes earlier or later, you almost cannot influence it."But I knew that I was capable of doing results so I wasn't panicking, as I knew that it was all a matter of time."But to really do it in Canada, that was great. A great day, the home race."