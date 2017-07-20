F1 »

Bottas will wait but wants ‘long relationship’ with Mercedes

20 July 2017
Valtteri Bottas wants a 'long relationship' with Mercedes but says any announcement is still weeks away...
Valtteri Bottas says it remains his 'main target' to establish a long relationship with the Mercedes F1 team as negotiations over a new deal get underway.

Bottas joined the title defending team after Nico Rosberg's shock decision to retire, though Mercedes raised some eyebrows by only offering a single-year deal to the Finn.

Deemed as insurance in case Bottas failed to live up to high standards, the short deal was also viewed as contingency for Mercedes in light of upcoming deal conclusions for the likes of Sebastian Vettel and Fernando Alonso.

Regardless, two wins in Russia and Austria and a good shot at the 2017 F1 title means Bottas is expected to be retained for 2018 and beyond, with Toto Wolff terming his extension as a 'no brainer' following a run from ninth to second in the British Grand Prix.

Either way, Bottas says no announcement is set to be made for a 'few weeks' even if he says agreeing a new long-term deal is ultimately his target.

“First we need to really speak about it before doing any announcement or make contracts,” he said. “We are coming to the point where we are getting to the middle of the season and the August break will be here soon and normally discussions will start. You are not going to hear anything for the next few weeks for sure.

“Like I said before the main target is for me to have a long relationship with the team, that is what I want. We will still have to wait a few more weeks and see how things go but that is my target.”

Bottas is just 23 points shy of championship leader Sebastian Vettel after 10 rounds of the 2017 F1 season – and 22 points behind team-mate Lewis Hamilton – despite being the only driver of the three to have suffered a DNF this year, for technical reasons in Spain.


Tagged as: Sebastian Vettel , Lewis Hamilton , British Grand Prix , Mercedes , Fernando Alonso , Nico Rosberg , Valtteri Bottas , toto wolff , Bottas F1 , Bottas Mercedes
